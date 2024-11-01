MY FAIR LADY Will Embark on Tour of South Africa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the sell-out success of The Sound Of Music, Pieter Toerien with Cape Town Opera will present a South African tour of Lerner & Loewe's musical masterpiece, My Fair Lady in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

The coveted role of Eliza Doolittle will be shared by Brittany Smith (The Sound Of Music, The Magic Flute, Master Class, Lucia di Lammermoor), and Leah Mari (The Sound Of Music, Company).

The role of Henry Higgins will be played by Craig Urbani (The Sound Of Music, The Rocky Horror Show, Chicago).

Graham Hopkins as Colonel Pickering, Mark Richardson as Doolittle, Sandi Dlangalala as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Adrienne Pearce as Mrs Higgins, Namhla Tshuka as Mrs Eynsford-Hill, Megan Spencer as Mrs Pearce, Ryan Flynn as Harry, Gareth Meijsen as Jamie.

With Dylan Janse Van Rensburg, Michiel Bester, Manyano Ngoma, Micah Stojakovic, Morgan Marshall, Gemma Bisseker, Kensiwe Tshabalala, Kirsten Pienaar, James Van Helsdingden, Allen Chambers, Edrien Erasmus, Angelica Hattingh, Noa Duckitt, Dean De Klerk, Gabriella Knight, Sasha Duffy, Tjaart Van Der Walt, Milli Mangate, Lusi Sesanti, Danielle Speckman, Van Wyk Venter, Jason Atherton, and Siphesihle Mdena.

Directed by Steven Stead.

Musical Direction by Kevin Kraak,

Designed by Greg King.

Choreography by Duane Alexander.

Tour dates:

(Cape Town) 12 December, 2024 - 12 January, 2025 at The Artscape Opera House.

(Johannesburg) 25 January – 2 March, 2025 at The Teatro, Montecasino.

(Durban) 8 – 16 March, 2025 at The Playhouse.

Bookings now open at Webtickets

