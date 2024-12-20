MY FAIR LADY Comes to Montecasino in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the sell-out success of The Sound Of Music, Pieter Toerien in association with Cape Town Opera will present Lerner & Loewe's musical masterpiece, My Fair Lady at TEATRO, Montecasino from 25 Jan 2025 to 2 March 2025. Thereafter, the production transfers to The Playhouse in Durban. The show is directed by Steven Stead (The Sound of Music, Metamorphoses, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd,) with set design by Greg King, musical direction by Kevin Kraak, choreography by Duane Alexander and lighting by Denis Hutchinson.

The coveted lead role of Eliza Doolittle will be shared by Leah Mari (The Sound Of Music, Company) and Cape Town Opera’s Brittany Smith (Orpheus McAdoo, The Sound of Music, Master Class, Lucia di Lammermoor). Smith won a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award earlier this year for her role as Maria in The Sound of Music, another hit Pieter Toerien Production produced in association with Cape Town Opera. Joining the two stars is an outstanding cast that includes Craig Urbani (The Sound Of Music, We Will Rock You, Chicago) as Henry Higgins and Graham Hopkins (Witness for the Prosecution, Hansard, Equus) as Colonel Pickering. Completing the stellar line up will be Mark Richardson as Doolittle, Sandi Dlangalala as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Adrienne Pearce as Mrs Higgins, Namhla Tshuka as Mrs Eynsford-Hill, Megan Spencer as Mrs Pearce, Ryan Flynn as Harry, Gareth Meijsen as Jamie and Dean de Klerk as Zolton Karpathy. The ensemble cast includes Dylan Janse Van Rensburg, Michiel Bester, Manyano Ngoma, Micah Stojakovic, Morgan Marshall, Gemma Bisseker, Kensiwe Tshabalala, Kirsten Pienaar, James van Helsdingen, Allen Chambers, Edrien Erasmus, Angelica Hattingh, Noa Duckitt, Gabriella Knight, Danie Conradie, Sasha Duffy, Tjaart van der Walt, Siphesile Mdena, Allen Chambers, and Milli Mangate, and Cape Town Opera’s Lusibalwethu Sesanti, Danielle Speckman, Van Wyk Venter, Jason Atherton, Busisiwe Ngejane and Siphesihle Mdena.

According to the award-winning lyricist Tim Rice, My Fair Lady is one of the greatest musicals of all time. Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway in 1956. The original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it the longest-running musical in Broadway history at the time. Boasting a score laden with timeless songs such as 'I Could Have Danced All Night', 'The Rain in Spain', ‘Get Me to the Church on Time', 'Wouldn't It Be Loverly', 'I'm Just An Ordinary Man', 'On the Street Where You Live’ and 'I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face’, this grand production is set to enthral audiences of all ages.

