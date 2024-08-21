MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE Opens in October in South Africa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning British playwright Geraldine Aaron will bring her now refreshed and updated international comedy hit, My Brilliant Divorce, in Jozi this October!

This brilliantly observed one woman play, starring the inimitable and hugely talented Kate Normington, is a tour-de-force performance exploring the tragically comic world of the newly divorced. It is a story richly populated by multiple characters all played by Normington. And there is a dog. (what more could you want?)

This brilliant script is both funny and tragic and will resonate with anyone who's lived through a break-up.

Since its West End debut in 2004, this Olivier-nominated show has delighted audiences in 35 countries and across multiple languages.

Performances run Wed – Fri @ 7:30pm, Sat @ 3pm & 7:30pm, Sun @ 3pm

Booking Link: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1552189685

