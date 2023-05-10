LOVE ME, FEED ME, NEVER LEAVE ME Comes to The Drama Factory in June

'Love me, Feed me, Never Leave me' is a comedic play about love, longing and navigating modern relationships. It is about finding yourself, learning when to let go and how to deal with regret. Throughout the play we meet an array of different characters through short comedic vignettes: A young couple meeting for the very first time, a woman on the brink of a nervous breakdown, first time dads trying to get a handle on fatherhood, a man faced with the opportunity to cheat and so many more. This play is funny, sad and universal. Everyone in this day and age can relate.

Performances run 3-4 June 2023.

After a fabulous premier run at Theatre Arts, Origen Productions presents the cast of 'Love me, Feed me, Never Leave me' who are back once again to amuse audiences! Written and directed by Fleur Du Cap nominee Emma Amber, this comedic vignette style play is portrayed by a cast of four who play an array of different characters. 'Love me, Feed me, Never Leave me' is performed by Anja Taljaard, Siphe Sibiya, Tiffany Miller and Vash Singh.

Directed by: Emma Amber, Written by: Emma Amber, Performed By: Tiffany Miller, Anja Taljaard, Vash Singh, Siphe Sibiya

Emma Amber is writer and director of Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me. Her director credits include multiple runs of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (Alexander Bar & Galloway Theatre), Grease (Stardust Theatrical Dining), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Stardust Theatrical Dining) and most recently a run of The Marvelous Wonderettes. (Theatre Arts, Galloway Theatre, Koelkamers Theatre). Amber has received a Fleur du Cap nomination for Best New Director for The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Tiffany Miller - Her recent theatre credits include: Things We Leave Behind, A Swansong production (Galloway Theatre), Pippin (Galloway Theatre), History Girls (Galloway Theatre), Our House (Artscape Theatre).

Anja Taljaard - Her recent theatre credits include: Chicago (Stardust Theatrical Dining), Mamma Mia (Stardust Theatrical Dining), Breek (Woordfees Festival), Lost in the lost and found (The stage).

Vash Singh - His recent theatre credits include: Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp (Theatre of Marcellus & The Globe Theatre) which earned him a Naledi nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance, The Tree Snake (Theatre Arts, Galloway Theatre and Masambe Theatre).