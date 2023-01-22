Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE IS IN THE AIR to Play The Drama Factory in February

“Love Is in the Air - Romantic Love Songs Tribute” will play THE DRAMA FACTORY on Sun 12th Feb 2pm.

Jan. 22, 2023  

About "Love Is in the Air - Romantic Love Songs Tribute"

James Marais and Monique Cassells' "Love Is in the Air: Romantic Love Songs Tribute" celebrates some of the most beautiful love songs by legendary artists from the 1950s through to the 1990s, such as Nat 'King' Cole, Engelbert Humperdinck, Neil Diamond, Chris de Burgh, Elvis Presley, The Carpenters, The Platters, Leo Sayer, Jennifer Rush, Roy Orbison, Bryan Adams and Elton John.

The show features the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout.

James and Monique are known for their oldies tribute shows, such as "Oldies But Goldies" and "From Memphis To Las Vegas: Elvis Presley Tribute".

James is renowned as the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in South Africa, and has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, "Noot Vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette", as well as Kyknet's "Jou Show", presented by Emo Adams. In this show, he shows his romantic side with songs such as Engelbert Humperdinck's "Quando, Quando, Quando" and "The Last Waltz", Chris de Burgh's "Lady In Red" and Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love". Monique, who has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, performs memorable songs like The Platters' "Only You", The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody", Leo Sayer's "More Than I Can Say", and Jennifer Rush's "Power of Love". Monique made her television debut on SABC 2's "Musiek Roulette" in May 2018. James and Monique are a powerful duo and perform some stunning duets in the show, including the likes of Nat 'King' Cole's "Unforgettable", The Everly Brothers' "All I Have to Do Is Dream" and John Paul Young's "Love Is In the Air", the show's theme song.

Schedule

Sun 12th Feb 2pm

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musiciz2301

Drama Factory
10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park
Strand, Western Cape, South Africa
Tel: 073 215 2290




