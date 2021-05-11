Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL K Will Be Performed at The Baxter This June

This is a co-production between The Baxter, Theater der Welt Düsseldorf 2020, Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg.

May. 11, 2021  

LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL K Will Be Performed at The Baxter This June

The Baxter Theatre Centre has announced its most ambitious and exciting production in recent years, the world premiere of Nobel Prize-winning author JM Coetzee's Life and Times of Michael K, adapted for the stage by Lara Foot, in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Company.

The highly anticipated co-production between The Baxter, Theater der Welt Düsseldorf 2020, Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, debuts from 7 to 19 June 2021, and brings together some of South Africa's most revered, multi-award-winning artists.

Written and directed by Foot, it is the largest and most illustrious undertaking by the theatre over the past decade and is the culmination of two years of planning. It marks the first time that she will be working with the Tony award-winning Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler from the hit production War Horse-fame, along with a formidable cast and creative team.

South African theatre legends Sandra Prinsloo and Andrew Buckland lead the impressive cast comprising Fansiwa Yisa, puppet master Craig Leo, Roshina Ratnam, Carlo Daniels, Marty Kintu, Billy Langa, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, along with German puppeteer Markus Schabbing.

Epic in scale, Life and Times of Michael K, is a multi-layered theatrical staging which combines puppetry, performance, film and evocative music, bringing to life Coetzee's Booker Prize-winning novel.

The production was invited to debut at the Theater der Welt festival at the Düsseldorf Theatre in Germany, in June last year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown and travel restrictions, the festival was postponed to 2021. With the uncertainty of travel bans currently impacting many countries, the organisers decided to open in South Africa at The Baxter with plans to transfer to the Theater der Welt festival when restrictions are lifted.

The hauntingly beautiful story follows Michael K, a simple man who embarks on a journey through South Africa, ravaged by civil war, to return his mother to die on the farm, where she was born. He finds strength in his own humanity, his profound connection to the earth and his unique path which, as it unfolds, reveals to him, his reason for living.

The creative team is made up of Handspring Puppet Company (puppet directors, design and makers), Patrick Curtis (set design) Kyle Shepherd (original music composition), Joshua Cutts (lighting), Fiona McPherson and Barrett de Kock (directors of photography and film), Yoav Dagan (videography and editing), Kirsti Cumming (projection design), Phyllis Midlane (costumes) and Simon Kohler (sound design).

Seating is limited and all performances will be limited to 250 capacity, with COVID-19 protocols in place as regulated at Adjusted Level 1 during the national state of disaster. These include the availability of hand sanitisers, tracking and tracing recorded, wearing of masks and physical distancing. Patrons and audience members are advised to arrive at least an hour before the start of the performance to avoid delays.

Life and Times of Michael K, runs at the Baxter Theatre from 7 to 19 June at 7pm nightly, with Saturday matinees on 12 and 19 and Wednesday 16 June at 2pm.

Booking is through Webtickets on 086 111 0005, online at www.webtickets.co.za or at any Pick n Pay store. For discounted school or group block bookings, fundraisers or charities contact Leon van Zyl on 021 680 3972 or email leon.vanzyl@uct.ac.za or Carmen Kearns on 021 680 3993 or email her at carmen.kearns@uct.ac.za.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Lauren Zakrin
Lauren Zakrin
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Related Articles View More South Africa Stories
A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE Will Be Performed at The Drama Factory on 30 May Photo

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE Will Be Performed at The Drama Factory on 30 May

South African Stars of Comedy and Magic Unite For Virtual College of Magic Fundraiser Show Photo

South African Stars of Comedy and Magic Unite For Virtual College of Magic Fundraiser Show

ITS A DOGS LIFE From Milnerton Players Opens This Month Photo

IT'S A DOG'S LIFE From Milnerton Players Opens This Month

Artscape Youth To Legends Jazz Festival Calls For Auditions Photo

Artscape Youth To Legends Jazz Festival Calls For Auditions


More Hot Stories For You

  • Brejlando Brings 'Take-Away' Theatre to Prague
  • Maxwell String Quartet Will Perform a Concert as Part of the Euroart Prague Festival Next Week
  • The Czech Philharmonic and Kirill Gerstein Perform a Concert This Week in Rudolfinum Dvorak Hall
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!