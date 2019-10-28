LE PETITE CABARET Comes to Alexander Upstairs

A seductive cabaret of tantalising live entertainment brought to you by the Circus Mistress herself, Miss Kitty Kat. Prepare to be teased, mesmerised and amazed by an ensemble of some of the most indulgent and inspiring Variety Theatre Cape Town has to offer. Each show promises to entice you with spectacular creations of music and movement. Brought to you in a variety of magnificent styles, The Kitty Kat Club celebrates the art of burlesque, circus, music, dance, drag, and so, so much more...

The Kitty Kat Club was created as a Production Company in mid-2019, and envisioned as a platform that would present spectacular Variety Theatre in Cape Town, featuring a broad variety of disciplines: music, song, dance, burlesque, drag and circus.

Established out of Jessica Kohler desire to establish a space in which different theatrical mediums could co-exist, mingle and co-create, The Kitty Kat Club's ethos is one of co-creation and unapologetic expression.

Too few spaces exist that allow South African artists to revel in a space of uninhibited creation and co-creation, and it is out of that very need that The Kitty Kat Club was born. At The Kitty Kat Club, artists revel in their unique talents, explore how they can collaborate with other artists, and create an accepting and celebrating space in which many identities thrive alongside one another. Connection, collaboration, curious creation - that is the centre of this world; and that is exactly what we at The Kitty Kat Club want our audiences to experience.

We believe that free expression is harmless and, importantly, powerful. It is not to be feared, but instead, it should be CELEBRATED and REVELLED IN. We at The Kitty Kat Club believe that if we all hold space for each other's individual expression, the most powerful, magical and magnificent of things can and will come of it.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Bar and Theatre by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/kittykatclub. You can also purchase tickets in person at the bar anytime during our regular opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 6pm and Saturdays and Sundays 4pm.





