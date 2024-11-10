LAMTA Ends Year With PART OF YOUR WORLD at Theatre On The Bay This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot on the heels of their hit dance show Hollywood comes Part of Your World, a new musical revue by the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA). LAMTA triple threats will take to the stage in a show featuring many of renowned composer Alan Menken's celebrated songs from iconic Disney films and Broadway productions.

During Menken's 35-year career he crafted some of the most cherished scores of our time. With eight Academy Awards — more than any living artist — as well as Golden Globes, Grammys, Drama Desk Awards, and a Tony, his influence on musical theatre and film is unmatched, from the ballads of The Little Mermaid to the vibrant energy of Little Shop of Horrors.

Part Of Your World runs at Theatre on the Bay from 27 November to 7 December 2024, with tickets priced from R180 to R250 via Webtickets and 021 438 3300.

Photo Credit: Gustav Klotz

ABOUT LAMTA

LAMTA was established in 2018 with the primary aim of nurturing and training triple threat students to become competitive working artists in today's industry – be it on stage, in the wings, in the pit, as publicists, critics or producers. With its finger on the pulse of the theatre industry, LAMTA's goal is to see their students successfully enter the Performing Arts arena upon graduation. Musical Theatre is not only a specialised and ever-changing art form, it is also the most collaborative of all the art forms, bringing together the composer, lyricist, playwright, choreographer, director, designer, conductor and performer. The academy is dedicated to Mr Pieter Toerien who has continues to create incredible opportunities for thousands of South Africans in the theatre business. LAMTA is committed to doing its part to ensure that his legacy is upheld, maintained and respected.

Comments