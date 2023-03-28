Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kyle Shepherd and The Kyle Shepherd Trio Will Perform at Christ Church Constantia This Weekend

The performance is on Sunday 2 April 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Acclaimed jazz pianist and composer, Kyle Shepherd comes to Christ Church Constantia on Sunday 2 April 2023, with The Kyle Shepherd trio.

The highly acclaimed, award-winning jazz pianist, Kyle Shepherd, along with Nic Williams (bass) and Jonno Sweetman (drums), will perform a special once-off concert, The Kyle Shepherd Trio, at Christ Church Constantia, on Sunday 2 April 2023, at 3pm.

Shepherd is one of South Africa's leading jazz, film and theatre music composers and pianists of his generation, internationally recognised for his distinctive compositional style and performances.

He was the Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Jazz in 2014 and the UNISA piano competition winner in 2019, who has performed in 28 countries around the world, including 11 concert tours to Japan.

He has released seven jazz albums to date with an impressive number of film, television and theatre scores credits. These include Blood and Water, season 2 (Netflix), Savage Beauty, season 1 (Netflix), Surviving Paradise, as additional music composer (Netflix), Indemnity and Barakat, South Africa's official entry into the 2022 Academy Awards and winner for Best Score at the 2022 Silwerskerm Film Festival. He is the co-creator of the hit Afrikaans television show, Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain.

Kyle won the Silwerskerm Best Score award for Fiela Se Kind and was responsible for the film scores for Vlugtig and Noem My Skollie (South Africa's official entry to the 2017 Academy Awards). Noem My Skollie earned him the 2018 South African Humanities and Social Sciences Award (hosted by the National Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences), for Best Musical Composition.

Most recently he was nominated for a Fleur du Cap Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance award for Lara Foot's award-winning Life & Times of Michael K. The production, adapted for the stage by Foot and the Handspring Puppet Company, is based on the Nobel prize-winning novel by J.M Coetzee.

Kyle has just completed a celebrated run of performances at the Theatre de Chatelet in Paris and continues international touring with Waiting for the Sibyl, a chamber opera created in collaboration with world renowned visual artist William Kentridge and co-composer Nhlanhla Mhlangu. He has become a frequent collaborator with Kentridge on a number of duet collaborations, performances and lectures.

The 35-year old Shepherd holds a masters degree (Cum Laude) in Music from Stellenbosch University.

Tickets to the exciting once-off concert, The Kyle Shepherd Trio, at Christ Church Constantia on 2 April at 3pm, are just R150 (unreserved) and are available from Quicket online, or by calling Anne on 082 210 0100.



