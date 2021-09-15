Johannesburg International Comedy Festival Partners With Radisson Red For An Intimate Comedy Experience Next Month

The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) and Radisson Red are bringing back the laughs, good times & of course the comedians this October with a mini comedy festival aptly titled COVID RELIEF.

Brought to you in association with the Department of Arts & Culture, COVID RELIEF is set to deliver some desperately needed laughs over three hilariously jam-packed days, offering some comedic relief during this pandemic year.

These dark pandemic times have been a lot and everyone deserves to put on their nice clothes and go outside - for a bit that is! It will all be going down from 1-3 October at Radisson RED, Rosebank where over 30 of the hottest comedians in town will be dishing out laughter and happiness!

From a comedy palate perspective, there will be something for every kind of comedic sensibility at this year's festival. Featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts right across to comedy heavyweights, the COVID RELIEF comedic line-up includes the likes of Jason Goliath, Sifiso Nene, David Kau, Celeste Ntuli, Ndumiso Lindi, Joey Rasdien, Mpho Popps, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Lindy Johnson, Tsitsi Chiumya, Alfred Adriaan, Siya Seya, Tats Nkonzo, Loyiso Madinga, Lihle Msimang and many more!

COVID RELIEF will be a premium comedy experience featuring eight entertaining shows all to be held at the brand-new Radisson RED in Rosebank. With strict adherence to all COVID protocols, it will remain small and intimate but still deliver on the big laughs with this impressive line-up of comedy talent.

This unique comedy showcase will also involve panel discussions, podcasts, behind the scenes digital content, photo opps and after show drinks - all of which fans can partake in.

The age restriction for all comedy shows is 18 years old.

"The pandemic has been such a difficult time for so many of us that we at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, along with our partners, have decided to create a comedy experience to bring some cathartic comedy relief during these dark times. Not only do we want to bring back some laughter and levity but also pay homage to our amazing comedians whose stage time and very livelihoods have been compromised over the past year or so. Comedy my old friend....how we've missed you," says Takunda Bimha, Founder and Director for JICF.

COVID Relief takes place at the Radisson RED in Rosebank, from Friday, 1 October to Sunday, 3 October 2021. Tickets are limited so get yours at www.webtickets.co.za fast! For more information on the various showtimes, line-ups and comedians, you can also visit www.jicf.co.za . Tickets at R155 per ticket and includes a beer or wine on the menu.