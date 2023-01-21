Johan Liebenberg to Present A TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND at The Drama Factory

Johan Liebenberg will present "A Tribute to Neil Diamond" at THE DRAMA FACTORY on Sat 4th Feb at 7:30pm.

About Johan Liebenberg Proudly Presents "A Tribute to Neil Diamond"

Johan Liebenberg's highly-acclaimed, rave review, sell-out Neil Diamond Tribute is a nostalgic treat. American singer-songwriter, musician and actor, Neil Diamond is one of the most enduring and successful recording and performing artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide. He is also the third most successful adult contemporary artist on the Billboard charts and was inducted into the Songwriters' & Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He received that Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Johan's popular "Tribute to Neil Diamond" features the icon's evergreen hits like "Sweet Caroline", Beautiful Noise", "America", "I Am I Said", "Forever in Blue Jeans", "Song Sung Blue", "Desiree", "I'm A Believer", "Longfellow Serenade", "Cracklin' Rosie", and many more, uncannily brought to life by Johan Liebenberg. He truly does justice to the timeless music of one of America's greatest entertainment giants!

Johan will be joined on stage by respected multi-instrumentalist, music tutor and producer, Stanley Hill. Ex-member of Rabbit Black and 12th Avenue (an original rock band that recorded 3 albums, was signed by Musketeer Records and toured with Seether in their Homecoming Tour)

Be captivated by Johan's acoustic medley of "Play Me", "Canta Libre" and "The Grass Won't Pay No Mind", to mention but a few, and be transported back in time to that Hot August Night that has endeared Neil Diamond and his "Beautiful Noise" to all of us. A show not to be missed! Photo credit: Carlo Coetzee

Click on more info to read up about these stellar performers.

Namibian-born, world-class, consummate performer, Johan Liebenberg, has appeared as vocalist and guitarist in myriads of Barnyard productions, such as "Diamonds & Pearls", "Rough Diamonds & Divas", "Neil Diamond & Friends" and "King of Diamonds" , to mention but a few. He swiftly built a reputation for sounding like the "Sweet Caroline" maestro, after realizing that singing Neil Diamond's hits is his forte. He received great acclaim for the highly successful Barnyard show, "Diamonds & Pearls" in 2009 and went on to produce and direct his own sell-out show, "Neil Diamond & Friends" in 2013 and has not looked back since.

Not only has Johan enjoyed sold-out performances of his "Tribute to Neil Diamond" across the length and breadth of South Africa and Namibia, but he has also received rave reviews and standing ovations for his show, which is in great demand.

Stanley Hill's musical journey started at the age of 8, when he learnt to play a variety of instruments (woodwind, piano and a selection of brass instruments), but found his love for stringed instruments (in which he now tutors), most notably the bass guitar. He has shared local and festival stages with successful artists like Viljoen Retief, Desmond Wells, Johan Liebenberg, JMF, Jakkie Louw, Ray Dylan, Ryno Velvet, Juan Casey, Abel Kraamsaal and Mark Haze, amongst others, apart from having performed in a variety of award ceremonies and productions, both nationally and internationally. Stanley has also performed in 64 Bok Radio Tydloos productions, since his first Tydloos show in 2017 and he is currently busy writing and producing more shows that will soon hit local stages.

Schedule

Fri 3rd Feb 7:30pm R180.00

R160.00

Sat 4th Feb 7:30pm R180.00

R160.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musiciz2302

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290