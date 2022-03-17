Jesse Clegg Brings Here & Now to Montecasino

Growing up in a musical family, spending his younger years on tour with his father to kickstarting his own successful solo music career that has spanned over a decade, music has always been a part of Jesse Clegg's life. Reflecting back on his journey, Jesse will be making a welcome appearance at the Teatro at Montecasino on the 22nd and 23rd of April for Here & Now - an up close and personal musical showcase of his own original music and songs that have inspired him along the way.

"I wanted to find a way to celebrate where I had come from, where I was now and where I'm going," shares Jesse.

Over the years, Jesse has developed a comradeship and strong bond with many fellow local and International Artists and this special concert will see a number of guest appearances by musicians that have inspired him and played a pivotal role in his career. Flying in specially for this show is Nicholas Petricca from the critically acclaimed band, Walk The Moon, who Jesse has spent a lot of time writing, producing and recording with in Los Angeles.

Jesse is a consummate professional and his career reflects this. "I learnt from very early on that it would take hard work and dedication to make a success out of a music career. I've always pushed myself as a songwriter and performer. Creating music has always been a way for me to understand the world and my own experiences."

Here & Now will include many of Jesse's hit songs from previous albums including Use Me, Today, Breathing, Let It Burn, Speed of Light and the latest single, Waiting on the Outcome, a heartfelt song about finding strength through loss and taking the journey to gain closure and celebrate life.

Tickets from R250 are available through Computicket. All Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to.

Ticket Link: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/jesse_clegg_here_now/7184828

Powered by Real Concerts and Mix 93.8 FM.