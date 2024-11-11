JOLTYD - THROUGH THE AGES OF MUSIC Set for Festive Season at The Baxter Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Cape Town gears up for the bustling festive season, the city transforms into a vibrant playground for both locals and tourists. With its iconic beaches, the majestic Table Mountain, and the ever-popular Kaapse Klopse Minstrel Parades to ring in the New Year, The Mother City becomes the heart of the celebration. This year, the festive cheer gets even brighter with the much-anticipated musical revue, JOLTYD - Through the Ages of Music, which will take centre stage at the Pam Golding Theatre, Baxter, from 29 November 2024 until 3 January 2025.

JOLTYD captures the true essence of Cape Town's festive spirit-full of warmth, humour, and nostalgic tunes. From the electric rock 'n' roll of the '50s, the smooth Motown grooves, to the local flair of The Rockets and Mafikizolo, this show has something for everyone. It's a heartwarming journey that brings families and friends together as they celebrate the joyous spirit of the season.

The stellar cast includes celebrated talents Jarrad Ricketts, Loukmaan Adams, Kashifa Blouw, Xolisa Tom, and the ever-entertaining Mel Jones. Joining them is Tashreeq de Villiers, alongside a standout house band led by musical director Charlton Daniels.

Producer Loukmaan Adams shares what it means to create a show for this special time of year: "It's a dream come true to be doing this at the Pam Golding Theatre during the festive season. It's overwhelming, exciting, and such a massive opportunity to bring something this big to life."

The show promises to take audiences on a journey through decades of musical history. Adams elaborates: "It's not just about covers-it's about moments. The song you heard when you were 14, the track that played when South Africa won the African Cup of Nations, or the tune that defined your New Year's Eve."

Co-director Basil Appollis shared his enthusiasm: "Cape Town becomes the festive hub at this time of year. There's an energy-it's almost like a drug. The entertainment has to be as exciting as what the beach and mountain offer, and with JOLTYD, we've created something that matches that magic."

Appollis also highlights what makes his collaboration with Adams special: "Loukmaan is a creative powerhouse, able to step into any role the director asks of him. His creativity has no limits, and that's what makes this production a must-see."

Musical director Charlton Daniels adds: "This show is about more than just music-it's about emotion, memory, and connection. We're taking people on a musical journey through time, bringing every era alive with sound, light, and performance."

The production will also feature dynamic choreography from Grant van Steer, complemented by cutting-edge projection and 3D mapping to take the storytelling to the next level.

JOLTYD - Through the Ages of Music is more than just a musical revue-it's a celebration of Cape Town's festive culture. With its blend of nostalgia, laughter, and unforgettable tunes, audiences are promised a night they won't forget. Whether you're swaying to the sounds of Elvis Presley, soaking in the smooth melodies of Frank Sinatra, or grooving to Mafikizolo, you'll leave the theatre with your heart full, and your spirits lifted.

Basil Appollis concludes: "This show is about creating memories that last forever. It's a feel-good celebration of the music and moments that unite us all."

Bookings for JOLTYD can be done via Webtickets.co.za or at Pick n Pay stores. For discounted block bookings contact Carmen Kearns on email carmen.kearns@uct.ac.za or telephone 021 680 3993.

