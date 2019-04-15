J. BOBS LIVE: OFF THE RECORD Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Celebrated Writer, Director and Performer J.Bobs Tshabalala is back in Cape Town with his live game show Off The Record.

What is it you ask?

Is it improvisation, theatre sports, stand up comedy?

It does borrow from the tropes of theatre sports. It does demand an inclination toward improvisation. There are elements of stand-up comedy in it. But, all in all, these are GAME SHOWS! We are talking Buzzers, Bells, Quizzes, Prizes, Challenges, Points, Teams, Rivalry, Cheats, The Works!

This show has become a cult gem due to its high energy, edgy and entertaining performance style. One second it is a riotous laughter festival and the next second it is a scathing critique of how complicit we all are in the horrors that make up this nation. It is an exploration rich in critical engagement, robust debate and thorough research. The competition element then decorates all these complex workings in a way that makes even the most gruesome subject matter digestible.

This is the two time Cape Town Fringe Award winning performance which scooped the "Freshest Show" and "Spirit of Fringe" awards. In 2018, it won the Gold Ovation Award at The National Arts Festival.

Do yourself a favour and come and see why this concept is creating such a large buzz in the alternative live arts sphere.

There's an amazing line up of fascinating and funny guests including entertainers, writers, intellectuals and smarty-pants. Here's the line-up so far, but be warned! It is subject to change.

The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Jbobs2019





