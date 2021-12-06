Inaugural Cape Town Music Festival Set to Open Next Week

A brand new local music festival, Unity On The Square will aim to promote a sense of unity, hope, and love this holiday season, when it takes centre stage in The Mother City next week.

This soon-to-be iconic music event, is set to take place at Green Market Square on Thursday 16 December 2021 (Reconciliation Day in South Africa), and will feature a stellar line-up of popular local and emerging artists performing after a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Musicians who are set to dazzle audiences on the day include Jimmy Nevis, Chad Saaiman, Craig Lucas, Jarrad Ricketts, Alistair Izobell, Nur Abrahams, Robin Pieters, Salome, Karin Kortje, RJ & Lkay, Don Vino, Paxton Fielies, Garth Taylor, Loukmaan Adams, Acoustic Element, Carl Webber, Mel Jones, Sasha-Lee Davids, Kurt Langeveldt and The Pedestrians.

Unity On The Square is powered by the City of Cape Town as well as The Western Cape Government.

The event will also see legendary musician and producer David Kramer perform alongside all these top SA artists on the day, while Lang Arm Bands, Malay Choirs and a Marimba Band are set to also keep audiences on their feet throughout the event.

Unity On The Square is the brainchild of renowned musician and entertainer, Loukmaan Adams, who promises the musical festival environment to be "a welcoming and safe environment for families".

Adams says it is the first event under his new company, Loukmaan Adams Productions Ltd, which was formed earlier this year during the pandemic - due to the minimal events and gigs being made available to musicians.

"My colleagues and I in the entertainment industry suffered financially over the past two years and we were not able to perform on stage like we always have done over the years. I saw an opportunity to create productions and showcases that will literally help us bring joy to our hearts but also to those of fellow music enthusiasts too. As Covid 19 has divided us all, all artists are looking forward to being united on stage after two years of enduring the life-changing pandemic. We are all excited to sing our hearts out and provide spectacular entertainment to all music lovers in The Mother City", he says.

Adds Loukmaan: "The 16th of December holds a special place in the festivities of the residents of Bo-Kaap and it's in line with the switching of the lights in the city. I realized that those two annual celebrations were not planned to take place this year, so I wanted to showcase a celebration where Capetonians could celebrate artists, while maintaining good health and their safety too. I also know that many artists suffered during the pandemic and Unity On The Square affords a number of artists to be on one stage together and allow the healing touch of music, to unite us during these crazy, and trying times we find ourselves in - while also spreading some festive season cheer."

Unity On The Square will also host a number of markets and vendors throughout the day including, Halaal food trucks, local traders, a coffee bar, mobile data giveaways as well as event and artist merchandise for sale.

Adams says the festival will implement strict COVID-19 protocols, to ensure music enthusiasts are enjoying the festivities while also being safe.

"The safety of patrons, crew and participants remains a priority for all events hosted in Cape Town. Event organisers screen attendees, will enforce the wearing of masks, ensure physical distancing at venues and insist on attendees to sanitise their hands at all times during these events."

Loukmaan says the festival is the first of many planned events and productions he hopes to bring to life in the future.

"My aim is to achieve many goals within a production space, Unity On The Square being one of them, and to eventually have artists from an international calibre joining forces with Cape Town artists and sharing one united stage every 16th December."

Event details:

Where: Greenmarket Square, Cape Town CBD (Burg St & Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000)

When: Thursday 16 December 2021

Time: 13:00pm to 21:00pm

Tickets for this spectacular experience can be purchased via Quicket, ranging from for R75-R350 each.

Tickets can be purchased via Quicket here: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/160097-unity-on-the-square/#/

For those interested in having a store at the Unity on The Square, please contact: vendors@laproductions.co.za

MORE ABOUT Loukmaan Adams