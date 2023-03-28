IYABUYUA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | THE OLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Comes to POPArt Theatre

A charming musical journey through two prolific careers in the South African entertainment industry.

This piece stars Fiona Ramsay & Tony Bentel, who have worked together on several projects over many years and is a celebration of some of the work that they have enjoyed most and want to share with new and old audiences alike.

Featuring music & excerpts from well known musical theatre classics, as well as original songs from the pair's collaborations, this witty and heartwarming piece is a must for theatre lovers of all generations. Seamlessly stringing together the various roles they have played throughout the years, it takes it's audience on a journey through the trials and successes of years in South African entertainment.

"It's a true gem of a work, bringing together the considerable talents of Bentel and Ramsay. You might not be privileged enough to see it in the utter dark, but see it, you should: a delicate and gritty reflection on the fabric that make us all human and vulnerable" - Robyn Sassen

This event is part of the IYABUYA iPOPArt Festival, which is supported by the National Arts Council of South Africa PESP funding.

