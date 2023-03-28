Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IYABUYUA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | THE OLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Comes to POPArt Theatre

Performances are 30-31 March and 1 April.

Mar. 28, 2023  
A charming musical journey through two prolific careers in the South African entertainment industry.

This piece stars Fiona Ramsay & Tony Bentel, who have worked together on several projects over many years and is a celebration of some of the work that they have enjoyed most and want to share with new and old audiences alike.

Featuring music & excerpts from well known musical theatre classics, as well as original songs from the pair's collaborations, this witty and heartwarming piece is a must for theatre lovers of all generations. Seamlessly stringing together the various roles they have played throughout the years, it takes it's audience on a journey through the trials and successes of years in South African entertainment.

"It's a true gem of a work, bringing together the considerable talents of Bentel and Ramsay. You might not be privileged enough to see it in the utter dark, but see it, you should: a delicate and gritty reflection on the fabric that make us all human and vulnerable" - Robyn Sassen

This event is part of the IYABUYA iPOPArt Festival, which is supported by the National Arts Council of South Africa PESP funding.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za




Kyle Shepherd and The Kyle Shepherd Trio Will Perform at Christ Church Constantia This Wee Photo
Kyle Shepherd and The Kyle Shepherd Trio Will Perform at Christ Church Constantia This Weekend
Acclaimed jazz pianist and composer, Kyle Shepherd comes to Christ Church Constantia on Sunday 2 April 2023, with The Kyle Shepherd trio.
58th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards Winners Announced Photo
58th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards Winners Announced
It was a glittering affair at the Oude Libertas Amphitheatre in Stellenbosch on Sunday, 26 March, when the winners of the 58th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards were announced. The event was one of many celebrating World Theatre Day globally on the 27th of March.  
Top Cape Town Artists Will Celebrate Love Life and Happiness in Stellenbosch This April Photo
Top Cape Town Artists Will Celebrate Love Life and Happiness in Stellenbosch This April
Join some of SA's favourite musicians Emo Adams, Jesmoné Damonse and Berry as they celebrate Love Life and Happiness in Cape Town on Saturday 8 April.
Review: Fresh theatre at the ZABALAZA THEATRE FESTIVAL at the Baxter Photo
Review: Fresh theatre at the ZABALAZA THEATRE FESTIVAL at the Baxter
The Baxter's foyer was packed on Saturday night for the opening of this year's ZABALAZA THEATRE FESTIVAL. It is the festival's 13th year, and according to its Artistic Director and Curator, Mdu Kweyama, the core team started their planning in May of last year. One can imagine that this festival must be a beast to manage, boasting a total of 200 artists and 40 productions. The festival's schedule is fully packed, and the opening night was used to present snippets from each production.

