INTERACTIVE IMPOSSIBILITIES Comes to The Drama Factory via Zoom

Interactive Impossibilities is a 55-minute online interactive magic show featuring three incredible performers; Illusionist Leon Etienne (USA), mentalist Bryan Miles, and magician Jimmy Ichihana (USA). After a string of successful sold-out online shows, this dynamic trio are bringing the show to South African audiences!

Get ready to experience unbelievable magic and extraordinary mind-reading live from thecomfort of your own couch. You won't simply sit and watch the show - you will actively be part of the show! This is an interactive magic experience unlike any other!

Illusionist Leon Etienne and magician Jimmy Ichihana are both stars of the prime-time TV Show "'Penn & Teller: Fool Us" whilst Mentalist Bryan Miles has a ground-breaking 13-part TV series under his belt. From stage to screen, and now, in the comfort of your own living room! This is high octane interactive entertainment that will leave you questioning the limits of the human mind!

Capacity is limited - each ticket allows one household live viewing. Fabulous family-friendly fun! After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with a Zoom invitation and password.

The show is streamed LIVE via ZOOM in collaboration with The Drama Factory.

Are you ready to experience the impossible?

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za To qualify for a 10% discount apply the Promocode "Drama11" once on the Quicket site.

The direct booking page for this particular show is https://www.quicket.co.za/events/107063-interactive-impossibilities/#/

