INGCWABA Comes to Alexander Upstairs

This is a story takes place in the space between hope and despair, between justice and forgiveness, and between guilt and courage. Bandile has been broken both body and soul after his mother is killed at the hands of a vigilante mob. As he tries to find a path through his pain and regain trust of his family, he must also convince the world that he has changed. But has he?

After a successful run at Zabalaza Community Festival, INGCWABA went on to win the inaugural Abongile Kroza One-Hander Festival at Makukhanye Art Room in 2017 and continued to dazzle Mbekweni audiences throughout 2018.

This year Uprising Arts Project continues to stimulate discussions and elevate young creatives like Siyamthanda and Sindile and many others into the creative and educational space they have earned. Uprising is bringing together an actor and two musicians from Mbekweni to become part of this ground breaking initiative. INGCWABA is by young people who decided to be the change they want to see in the community. The play is directed by renowned puppet-maker Sindile Msebenzi who is raising eyebrows with his fresh and innovative ideas. A graduate of UNIMA SA, he has also worked with the Award winning ZANEWS Puppet TV show.

Uprising Arts Project is a non-profit company based in Mbekweni. It is a source of hope for theatre for youth in our community dedicated to producing ground-breaking, educational and uplifting arts projects for young and old audiences. After a successful run at Zabalaza Community Festival, INGCWABA went on to win the Inaugural AKOF at Makukhanye Art Room in 2017 and continued to dazzle Mbekweni audiences throughout the year of 2018. INGCWABA is now ready to move a level up in its development, starting with the run at Alexander Bar's Upstairs Theatre. INGCWABA written and performed by Siyamthanda Poni, a City Varsity graduate.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/INGCWABA.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You