Hoezit Samelewing Comes To Afriforum Theatre With 5 VROUENS EN EK

Pretorian ladies can look forward to an unforgettable show at AfriForum Theatre on 16 September 2023, when Hoezit Samelewing's talented and hilarious Francois Boyce takes the stage to celebrate women. Be prepared to (as it says on the poster) laugh a lot, cry a lot and reflect on life and womanhood.

5 VROUENS EN EK, hosted in collaboration with Taputti Egyptian Perfume Oils, is inspired by and dedicated to the five women who have shaped Boyce into the person he is today. If you take a look at his Facebook page, you'll see how the audience, filled with ladies from all over the country, dances, sings, and loses themselves in the moment during his performances on songs by ABBA, Laura Branigan, Cher, and Tina Turner!

“I'm not exactly a comedian but have a knack for storytelling. With this show, I take people on a journey through the lives of the five special women who have made me who I am today. Each of them has a story, a life lesson, and corresponding song,” he explains.

The ultimate goal for the show is to empower women, encouraging them to embrace their worth and potential, irrespective of societal norms or preconceived limitations.

“Every woman can make an impact. Every woman can help write someone's story. Every woman has a right to exist on this earth. If you can just reach a place of self-acceptance, you have more than enough within you to change the world.”

While this is the first time 5 VROUENS EN EK is showcased in Pretoria, it's performed at sold out shows all over the country, and Boyce is amazed by women's diverse reactions to what they see on stage.

“It's incredible to experience the many layers women have to offer. At every show, there are moments when a story or song has an impact that you couldn't predict. Moments when you see ladies enjoying themselves, relaxing, and just being who they are, regardless of what others think, and that's a great highlight for me,” says Francois.

Another highlight is to present this event alongside Taputti Egyptian Perfume Oils, whose unique trademark, the story behind it, and products embody uniqueness, femininity, elegance, diversity, status and empowerment.

“Our slogan is perfectly aligned with Hoezit Samelewing's show. Your fragrance. Your story. The name, TAPPUTI, is inspired by Tapputi Belatekallim, who is considered the world's first official female chemist, a perfumer mentioned on an ancient cuneiform tablet. Archaeologists have found evidence of her work on an Assyrian cuneiform tablet dating back to 1200 BC in Babylonian Mesopotamia.

“As a royal perfumer, Tapputi wasn't just the head of her own household (which is what 'Belatekallim' means); she is also considered an expert in her field and the official head of the perfume facility at the palace.

We all stand at the head of our households, many of us are entrepreneurs or working women, mothers, wives, sisters, and friends, and we have so many roles to fill. Just like us, Tapputi had a fragrance, a story. Each of us also has a fragrance and a story, just like every other woman, and that's why our brand is so well suited for this show,” says Alishia van Deventer, owner and CEO of Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils.

As it has always been his dream to perform at a theatre, he also looks forward to following in the footsteps of all the celebrities who have appeared on the AfriForum-stage before him.

Beyond inspiring and entertaining women, Boyce stays active with various projects. He continues his Hoezit Samelewing performances for mixed audiences and tours with a children's production (Franna), where he uses stories, dance, and drama to engage and inspire young minds. He also delivers motivational talks at high schools and various events, connecting with people and making a positive impact.

Although his calendar is jam-packed for the rest of the year, he never stops dreaming and planning, and already has quite a few projects lined up for 2024.

“I can make a difference and will continue to think of creative ways to make the world a better place,” he concludes.

Book a table for 5 VROUENS EN EK for you and your friends at https://tapputioils.co.za/products/5-vrouens-en-ek-1

Individual bookings can be made at Click Here (5 VROUENS EN EK).

The show starts at 14:00, and tickets cost R200 per person.