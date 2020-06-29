Gregg Pettigrew Stars In SHADES OF BROADWAY Online Concert This Sunday

Shades of Broadway is a dramatic tribute to the Broadway greats and provides the audience with an insightful view of life on the musical theatre stage from the artist's perspective.

This Cellar Concert will take place on Sunday, July 5 at 17:00. Hits include numbers from some of the biggest Broadway musicals in the world, ranging from Cabaret to Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph, Evita and many more. It is linked to personal stories and anecdotes from the experiences of the stage artists and the emotions they experience during such a production. Shades of Broadway is suitable for audiences of all ages and will please both those who are well versed in musicals, as well as beginners to the genre.

It's a show that shouldn't be missed by those who love the theatre and have always wondered what life is all about on stage. Tickets are only R70.00 per household and you can enjoy the full production in your own living room. You can also book for a season ticket to see all the shows at a discounted price. Bookings can be made at www.itickets.co.za.

Because tickets for the whole family are so cheap, there is also a donation option if you book to help artists in South Africa. Lefra's Cellar Concerts are presented with the proud support of RSG, Sounds Good, Hollywood Costumes, Van Loveren Wines, Renegades Removals, Ambassador Execudrive and Savvy Holdings

Gregg Pettigrew has been performing since a very early age and has been on the professional stage and screen for over 30 years. Although armed with the technical performance skill gained through his overseas training, it is his experience and versatility that make him the talent that he is. Gregg has performed lead roles in some of the largest musicals around the world, ranging from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber to the more technical Jacques Brel. Dramatic roles and productions remain his first love and these have seen him lift numerous performance awards in Australia and New Zealand, but this said he remains true to his roots and treats the industry with the respect it deserves. Gregg firmly believes that performance is there to enrich other's lives and to pass social commentary in a unique way. This makes him stand out, be it on stage or screen as each performance he gives is delivered with a uniqueness and honesty befitting of the true artist that he is.

Frans Swart, Managing Director of Lefra Productions, is excited to include the production as one of the Lefra Cellar Concerts. "Us theatre makers had to start thinking outside the box quickly and we were very surprised by the response we received at our Cellar Concerts. It is presented online every Sunday at 17:00 online for the whole family and it is so great for me that families come together and make something great of the concert. Remember our Cellar Concerts are concerts as you would see them in a theatre. I believe our interactive approach that audiences can communicate with us directly also contributes to the success of the Lefra Cellar Concerts, "says Swart.

All bookings can be done at itickets.co.za or lefra.com at only R70 per show per household. Please also visit www.lefra.com for more information.

