Globetrotting Magic Brothers World Visit Cape Town's College Of Magic

Students at Cape Town's only magical arts organisation, the College of Magic in Claremont, were treated to an enthralling lecture on the art of performing charity magic shows by Magic Tony and Hans Nordsiek of the globetrotting Magic Brothers World on Saturday 4 May 2019.

The Magic Brothers World team was visiting Cape Town as a part of their African charity performance tour, which also included shows in Egypt, Ghana and Namibia.

The Magic Brothers World visit to the College of Magic included a captivating hour-long talk with tips on establishing a career as a professional magic performer, getting credit through written and online recognition for charity performances and a short magical act with new takes on some classic magical effects, including the dazzling linking rings.

For Tony, originally from France and having left a career of teaching physics to travel the world performing magic, visiting the College and imparting his industry wisdom was a decade-long dream come true:

"I discovered the College online ten years ago and had it at the top of my magic travel bucket list for so long. My visit to this incredible organisation has been an illuminating one. I've been awestruck to see how the College helps its students' dreams come true, inspires them to be great and to create something out of nothing. I look forward to visit again soon!"

Hans Nordsiek, a trained Storyteller from Holland, agrees:

"The College's students and staff were very welcoming to Tony and I. To see the abundance of enthusiasm for learning the art of magic and giving back to the community has been inspiring."

The College of Magic, a non-profit organisation and the only one of its kind in the world, is thankful for Magic Brothers World visit:

"It's always such a privilege and honour for us to host international magical performers who impart wisdom to our students. Thanks to Tony and Hans for sharing the wonder of magic and their inspiring international tales of charity work with us", says David Gore, director of the College of Magic.

Join the College of Magic students at the 2019 Traditional Children's Magic Festival:

Students and graduates of the College of Magic are excited to incorporate some of the incredible magic tips and tricks that they've learnt from Magic Brothers World into their acts for the upcoming 2019 Traditional Children's Magic Festival, from 19 to 22 June 2019.

Capetonian magic fans are invited to escape into a world of fantasy at the four-day festival, which includes spellbinding magic shows and thrilling treasure hunts to hands-on, interactive workshops and a mystery tour of the College of Magic's enthralling Victorian building.

Tickets for THE magical event of the year, the Traditional Children's Magic Festival, are vanishing fast! Festival tickets are available from R90 per person with discounts available for family bookings. Book yours TODAY at Quicket.

For more information about the College of Magic, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com, call +27(0)21 683 5480 or follow them on Facebook.

For more information about the Magic Brothers World, please visit www.magicbrothersworld.wixsite.com/magic





