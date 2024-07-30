GODSPELL Comes to Oakfields College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The musical phenomenon Godspell comes to The Lesedi Theatre at the Joburg Theatre complex from Thursday 29 August to Sunday 1 September 2024. Presented by Oakfields College musical theatre and dance department, this production promises to offer a dynamic interpretation of a particularly significant musical.

Godspell, a musical composed by Stephen Schwartz with a book by John-Michael Tebelak, is based on the Gospel according to Matthew. The show features a series of parables, primarily using Jesus' teachings, and features hits like 'Day by Day' and 'Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord' - showcasing a blend of rock, pop, and folk influences that have made it a classic since its Broadway debut in 1971.

With direction by Tracey Human and Musical direction by Dale Ray, this production aims to challenge the students as performers and artists.

The cast is comprised of the talented musical theatre and dance students from Oakfields College, as well as guest stars Grant Towers and Raymond Skinner, who bring fresh energy to the roles of Judas and Jesus respectively.

Godspell holds a special place in South African theatre history. First produced by Des and Dawn Lindberg in 1973, it featured a multiracial cast, breaking the apartheid-era segregation in the arts. When they (Des and Dawn), brought the production to South Africa at the Wits University Great Hall, it was immediately banned on the grounds of 'blasphemy,' though the real issue was the racially mixed cast. The Lindbergs challenged the ban in the Supreme Court and won their case, making it the first multi racial musical theatre work performed in South Africa.

Des says: 'We both had a gut feeling this could be the powerful vehicle we needed to break the racial log-jam in SA. We were determined to be the first company publicly to stage a major Broadway musical in SA with a multiracial cast.

We knew that South African stages should be peopled by hundreds of talented, charismatic and accomplished actors, singers and dancers of all colours. These absurd distortions deliberately deprived artistes of opportunities and only strengthened our resolve to find a way to bring about change based on merit and not race.'

This modern rendition continues the legacy of pushing boundaries and promises an unforgettable journey of joy, love and hope.

Do not miss the opportunity to witness this groundbreaking production, brought to the stage by Oakfields College. Tickets are available now at the Joburg Theatre box office and online. Special school performances are available as matinees.

Godspell 2012 is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Comments