'From Memphis To Las Vegas: Elvis Tribute' Comes to The Drama Factory This Weekend

James Marais and Monique Cassells' "From Memphis To Las Vegas: Elvis Tribute" is a tribute to the King of Rock 'n Roll, Elvis Presley. The show covers many of Elvis' greatest hits from all three decades of his career, namely the 1950s, when Elvis became an international rock 'n roll star, the movie years of the 1960s, and the glitzy 1970s, when Elvis reigned supreme in Las Vegas. The show is a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout.

James is the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in the country, and has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, "Noot Vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette". James won the Elvis tribute artist competition at the Elvis Festival Africa, Storms River Village, Tsitsikamma, Eastern Cape in 2010. Thereafter, he travelled to Wales to represent South Africa in the Elvis World Cup competition, where he finished 4th out of 10 other finalists from all around the world.

Monique has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, as well as her versatility. She was the only female performer singing Elvis music at the Elvis Festival Africa, Storms River Village in 2010 and 2011. She made her television debut on SABC 2's "Musiek Roulette" in May 2018.

"From Memphis to Las Vegas" features James paying an authentic tribute to Elvis, with his powerful vocals and dynamic stage moves, while wearing replicas of costumes Elvis wore that will remind audiences of Elvis in his prime. Monique complements James with her strong, unique performances of Elvis' music, adding a fresh flavour to an Elvis tribute. James and Monique will also perform some exciting duets in their unique style. You can expect to hear all the songs you know and love, including "Heartbreak Hotel",