FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE - A VALENTINE'S SOIREE Comes to The Masque

This Valentine's Day, The Masque will host an evening of love songs from the biggest Broadway hits! From Broadway, With Love - a Valentine's Soiree will be performed on 14 and 15 February at 19h30, featuring all your favourite hits from the musicals.

Singers will perform songs such as All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera, Helpless from Hamilton, I'll Cover You from Rent, and many more.

“No one does love quite like the big musicals, so what better way to celebrate the special people in your life than a night of live music!” says Faeron Wheeler, programme manager at The Masque. “Gather your partners, friends and family for an unforgettable night of magic and romance.”

Many of the performers are familiar faces for The Masque audiences. Be swept off your feet by the talents of Claire Thomson, Hayden Steyn, Kim Mortimer, Linley Meavers, Matt Esbach, Melissa Natalie, Qondèa Avril Mkansi, Rufaro Mvududu and Xander Zweig.

