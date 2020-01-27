Encore Screenings Of NT Live's THE LEHMAN TRILOGY And FLEABAG Are Set For Fugard Bioscope

Following previously sold-out screenings, additional presentations of NT Live's FLEABAG and THE LEHMAN TRILOGY have been added to the Fugard Bioscope programme.

The Fugard Bioscope presented by Eric Abraham and Ken Forrester Vineyards, presents the encore screening of acclaimed play THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at 7pm on Monday 25 May 2020. Three additional screenings of FLEABAG will be shown on Monday 27 April at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is the story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes (Skyfall, The Ferryman) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history. This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award nominated play features stunning set design from Es Devlin.

See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC's hit TV series FLEABAG. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, FLEABAG is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose. Playing to sold-out audiences in New York and London, don't miss your chance to see this 'legitimately hilarious show' (New Yorker). Age restriction 15+ (L).

"We're delighted to be able to present additional screenings of these popular NT Live titles which have previously swiftly sold out, so don't delay to book for the new dates," says Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director of the Fugard Theatre.

The Fugard Bioscope brings audiences the chance to watch recorded live performances from the world's best opera, theatre and ballet companies to be enjoyed from the comfort of a Fugard Theatre seat. Be transported to the heart of the action on stage with companies such as The National Theatre, Comedies Francaise, The Royal Opera House, The Royal Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet as well as Royal Opera and Opera du Paris. Screenings are presented on The Fugard Theatre's full size high definition cinema screen with a 7.1 dolby digital surround sound system.

Tickets for the Fugard Bioscope screenings cost R120 and can be booked directly through the Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or online at www.thefugard.com There is a 20% discount for Friends of the Fugard, a 15% discount for pensioners and a 10% discount for scholars. These discounted tickets are available through the box office.

For the full season line up visit: https://thefugard.com/whats-on/coming-soon/item/the-2020-world-arts-cinema-season





