EIGHTIES TRIBUTE SHOW Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

James Marais and Monique Cassells' new "Eighties Tribute Show" pays tribute to great artists and songs from the 1980s, including songs by artists such as Queen, Wham!, Bryan Adams, Billy Joel, Shakin Stevens, Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits and more. As with all their tribute shows, you can expect a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout.

James and Monique are renowned for their oldies tribute shows, which have brought them sold-out attendances at countless venues at which they have performed together since 2009. Their productions previously successfully performed at The Drama Factory include the ever-popular "Oldies But Goldies", "From Memphis To Las Vegas: An Elvis Presley Tribute", "The 70s Vs '80s Tribute", "Old School Country Legends Tribute", "A Trip Down Memory Lane" and "Back To The Seventies: '70s Tribute".

James is the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in the country, and has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, "Noot Vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette", as well as Kyknet's "Jou Show", presented by Emo Adams. In this '80s tribute, he shows his versatility with songs such as Neil Diamond's "Love On The Rocks" and Tom Jones' "Kiss".

Monique, who has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, as well as her versatility, further extends her repertoire with tributes to Tina Turner ("The Best") and Cher ("If I Could Turn Back Time"), among others. Monique made her television debut on SABC 2's "Musiek Roulette" in May 2018.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Musiciz1221