Didintle Khunou Will Play Janet In ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Teatro, Montecasino

Award-winning Colour Purple star Didintle Khunou will play Janet in the upcoming production of Richard O'Brien's ROCKY HORROR SHOW!

Naledi award-winning actress Didintle Khunou is formally trained and holds experience as a screen actor, theatre performer, voice actor and as a session vocalist. Best known for her portrayal of one of the most coveted roles in musical theatre, Celie, in multi award winning musical, The Colour Purple Musical directed by award winning director Janice Honeyman at the Joburg Theatre. She played lead in an adaptation of Yerma, a stage play written by Federico Garcia Lorca, directed by award winning actor and playwright, Rajesh Gopie. She's performed in Bertolt Brecht's epic play, The Caucassian Chalk Circle, directed by Lebogang Motaung. Khunou has had numerous television appearances, such as Mamello Season 2 & 3on SABC2, directed by SAFTA award-winning director Zuko Nodada. Single Galz Season 2on SABC 1, directed by award-winning actor and director Rea Rangaka. Khunou currently plays Mapula in Mzansi Magic's newest telenovela, THE THRONE.

Didintle is a Wits School of Arts graduate, having obtained a BA Honours Degree in Dramatic Arts. She's trained at ActorWize, a professional acting course for film and TV facilitated by respected teacher, actor and director, Rajesh Gopie. She has also trained at Indigo View Advanced Actors Academy, founded and driven by one of South Africa's best directors and acting coaches, Steven Feinstein, facilitated by award winning veteran actors, directors, casting directors such as Sylvaine Strike, Pamela Nomvete, Fiona Ramsey, Greg Homman, Craig Morris, Louise Saint Claire, Craig Friemond and Christa Schamberger. Didintle has trained at the Duma Ndlovu Academy which is facilitated by the highly established producer and director of Word of Mouth Productions, Duma Ndlovu. She is currently training with Indigo View's Actors Summer Programme. Didintle is looking forward to playing the role of JANET in the legendary Rock n' Roll Musical - Richard O' Brien's ROCKY HORROR SHOW!

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite Rock 'N' Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages. This critically-acclaimed stunning new production is coming to the Teatro, Montecasino, in January 2020 - can you feel the ANTICI... PATION?! Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp".

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation meaning, of course, getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975, it was transformed into a film called 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

The cast includes the BEST SA talent- Craig Urbani, Kate Normington, Didintle Khunou, Anthony Downing, Marlee van der Merwe, Stefania du Toit, Zak Hendrikz, Jarryd Nurden, Jessica Sole, Usisipho Nteyi, Robin Timm and Sean Louw.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

BIGGER and BETTER than ever seen before on South African stages - this is Richard 'O Brien's original legendary Rock 'n Roll Musical - It's just a jump to the left... and then a step to the right!





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You