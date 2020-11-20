Deon Meyer And Coenie De Villiers' KAROO SUITES Comes To Cape Town's Drive-in Theatre

Deon Meyer and Coenie de Villiers' popular Karoo Suite productions are described as the "most beautiful love letter to the Karoo". Both shows, Karoo Suite and Karoo Suite 2: Karoonagte, will be performed on 10, 12 and 13 December at Cape Town's Atlantic Studios drive-in theatre. Proceeds from the double feature, complete with a break for burgers and milkshakes, will benefit the Suidoosterfees and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation's lyric writing mentorship programme.

Deon Meyer will be on stage to narrate his stories from the Karoo, with music ccompaniment provided by De Villiers and a band. Breathtaking photos and video material of the Karoo landscape from photographers of National Geographic, NASA and Deon Meyer himself, will complement the shows. Animation by Diek Grobler will also feature.

Meyer and De Villiers are a formidable combination on stage. Since its sold-out debut at various festivals, Karoo Suite has captivated audiences nationwide. The productions consist of various movements that explore the Karoo landscape, its people, their joys and sorrows. Music is provided by some of the country's best artists: Mauritz Lotz on guitar, Jaconell Mouton on keys, David Klassen on drums and percussion, and Coenie de Villiers himself at the piano.

For the Cape Town productions, Meyer and De Villiers joined hands with Atlantic Studios, Suidoosterfees, KKNK, the Jakes Gerwel Foundation and CTMA. The Suidoosterfees, postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, recently started presenting an abridged program in a brand new format at Atlantic Studios' drive-in theatre.

For the December performances, tickets can be purchased at Computicket at R400 per car (with up to four occupants). Fourty VIP tickets are also available per night, at R300 per person. VIP patrons will be seated inside Atlantic studios.

Deon Meyer and Coenie de Villiers support the development of young, upcoming artists who show great potential. With previous shows in collaboration with the Atterbury Trust, they have donated close to a million rand to benefit learners from the Karoo. Proceeds from the drive-in shows will be used to expand the Suidoosterfees and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation's lyric writing mentorship programme, with future workshops being presented in the Karoo and the Mother City. The development programme enables lyricists to perform at the Suidoosterfees and KKNK.

For more information, visit www.suidoosterfees.co.za.

For media enquiries, please contact Themba Mzondi on 078 113 5216 or email Themba@sceproductions.co.za

