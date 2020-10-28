DIRT & STONE LIVE Announced At The Drama Factory

Acclaimed musicians, Tombstone Pete (guitar) and Jean Marais (percussion), look to put hair on the chests of audiences everywhere - starting with Somerset West - through their fresh and exciting take on the acoustic duo. Drawing on Rock, Jazz, Folk, Blues and Classical, Dirt & Stone bring you two sets of original material and covers from the charts back when the charts made sense.

"When Tombstone Pete plays his guitar people can't help but sit up and listen. The positive energy that flows through him is not an act...." - Jen Fur, YourLMG. Pete's attention-grabbing guitar style was developed during his time as a street performer in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, and he brings experience from his other guises as an actor, improviser, and former radio host, to make each show an engaging experience.(Check More Info for bio)

Jean Marais has been a gigging drummer since the age of twelve and today is consequently one of the most respected and in-demand drummers on the local music scene, both live and in the studio. Both are renowned for the quality of their work and the uniqueness or their respective styles and cannot wait to share the fruits of their combined efforts.(Check More Info for bio)

Among the covers we will be treated to will be the likes of The Way You Look Tonight, Porter's Let's Do It, Nirvana's On A Plain and more!

PETER FAURE Best known locally as Tombstone Pete, Peter Faure graduated with a BA in Drama and Psychology from Rhodes University before completing an Honours degree in Live Performance at AFDA in Cape Town. His musical education included training in singing, piano, guitar, viola, and percussion, and he has continued to train in, and pursue professionally, the voice, the guitar, and the piano. He cut his teeth as a street performer and nightclub guitarist in the UK, Australia, and in New Zealand - where he released his debut album, Codebreaker, as one half of the acoustic guitar duo "The Codebreakers", and where he composed and performed on the score of NZ film "Good For Nothing" with legendary composer, John Psathas. Over the past decade back in South Africa, he has become a staple of the local live music scene, delivering solo guitar performances at Up the Creek, RAMfest, Synergy, Table Mountain Blues Summit, and the Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Music Festival. He has also hosted the Blues Zone on Zone Radio, and acted in numerous international television series, commercials, and local theatre, most frequently as a member of the improvisational theatre troupe, Improguise Players of Theatresports. When not doing any of that he works as a voice artist for several TV and film post-production facilities.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/fau20

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You