DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Open in Cape Town in 2025

The South African premiere production of the Tony Award-Winning, Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN comes to Artscape, Cape Town from 12 February to 9 March 2025 and then at Montecasino’s Teatro, Johannesburg from 15 March to 13 April 2025. Tickets are on sale www.showtime.co.za or hownowbrowncow.co.za. Book today to enjoy an exclusive 15% Early Bird discount available until 31 August 2024 valid only for performances on 12th February and 13 February 2025 at Artscape and 18th March and 19th March at Montecasino’s Teatro.

This brand-new reimagined production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN is an empowering experience for anyone who’s ever considered themselves on the 'outside, always looking in’. A deeply personal and profoundly contemporary take on life and the way we live it, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is best summarised by the Huffington Post as “ … absorbing, wrenching, heartbreaking and at the same time exhilarating. This is a show that grabs your attention immediately, enchants you with its characters and songs, pulls you through emotional turbulence, and leaves you cheering and wanting to go back for more.”

The winner of six Tony Awards (including Best Musical), the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, and an Olivier Award for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

All his life, Evan Hansen has felt invisible. But when a tragic event shocks him and his community, this socially anxious awkward high school student becomes the centre of a rapidly evolving controversy and resulting spiralling complex situation. Presented with the opportunity of a lifetime, to finally “belong”, Evan inadvertently grabs the chance to create an important role for himself by not telling the whole truth. He transforms from a “nobody” to the central figure in a heartbreaking drama that explores adult themes of mental health, loneliness, and the human need for connection. As the truth evolves, Evan faces his web of lies and how everyone around him has been affected.

“We are delighted to co-produce a non-replica version of this internationally acclaimed musical with How Now Brown Cow Productions,” says Hazel Feldman from Showtime Management. “From the set to the design elements including costumes, lighting and sound to the top-class creative team and soon-to-be announced multi-talented cast, Dear Evan Hansen combines the finest South African talents on and off stage to tell a compelling, sensitive and endearing story set to moving show-stopping songs.”

The musical's creative team includes Greg Karvellas (Director); Charl-Johan Lingenfelder (Musical Supervisor); Niall Griffin (Set, Lighting & Costume Designer); Kurt Haupt (Musical Director); Louisa Talbot (Choreographer) and David Classen (Sound Designer). Additional members of the production team are: Shelly Lothian (Resident Director) Alistair Kilbee (Technical Director) and Frances Moerdyk (Wardrobe Supervisor).

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hazel Feldman and her dynamic Showtime Management Team to bring this multi -award-wining, moving and powerful story to South Africa. We can’t wait to welcome you to experience this relevant and relatable piece of musical theatre!” says Julie-Anne McDowell and Daniel Galloway of How Now Brown Cow Productions.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a powerful ‘drama musical’ that explores the human experience in life as we know it. The storyline delves into those universal themes of acceptance and the complexities of growing up, navigating the highs and lows; challenges and temptations; laughter and heartbreak of adolescence and adulthood. Book now Showtime.co.za, Hownowbrowncow.co.za or Ticketmaster.co.za. Owing to strong adult themes and language, this production is not recommended for children under 12 years. PG is advised. Terrific Tuesday discounts available. T’s and C’s apply. A 20% school or block booking discount is offered on groups of 20 and more on selected shows for specific price categories. Contact sales@showtime.co.za

