DANCING QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Comes to Joburg Theatre

Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA will take to the stage at Joburg Theatre for a 9-show season, running from January 31 to February 16, 2025. This production, presented by Showtime Australia, will transport audiences back to the golden age of the iconic Swedish pop group.



2024 marked the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s historic Eurovision Song Contest win with their smash hit Waterloo. It was the performance that launched ABBA into global stardom, cementing their place as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with an astonishing record of 150 to 385 million sales worldwide.





To honor this monumental achievement, Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA brings the legendary music of ABBA to life through a full-scale concert experience starring the internationally acclaimed tribute group ABBAsolutely fABBAulous.





Audiences can look forward to an electrifying journey through ABBA’s greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Money, Money, Money, Super Trouper, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, and many more. Featuring live vocals, replica costumes, dazzling lighting effects, and all the dancing you can handle, this show promises an unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia.

“Where were you in 1974 when the ABBA phenomenon began? Relive the magic and celebrate one of the most iconic pop groups of all time with a production that will leave you singing, swaying, and dancing in the aisles,” says Producer of Showtime Australia, Johnny van Grinsven.

The cast include South African born and based, Jessica Driver as Agnetha Fältskog and André Behnke as Benny Andersson, as well as Australian born Jimmy James as Björn Ulvaeus and New Zealand born Giverny Allen as Anni-Frid Lyngstad, supported by an all star band and back - up dancers.



This two-hour production, complete with a live band, is more than just a concert - it’s an immersive celebration of ABBA’s legacy. From their chart-topping anthems to heartfelt ballads, Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA invites fans of all ages to relive the joy, energy, and timeless melodies of one of the world’s most beloved bands.

