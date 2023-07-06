DANCERS LOVE DOGS Returns to the Baxter Theatre This Month

Dancers Love Dogs (DLD), emceed once again by the inimitable comedian Alan Committie, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated return to the stage after a 3-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic. The highly popular annual fundraiser, taking place from 20 to 22 July at the Baxter Theatre, is presented in aid of the mass sterilisation of homeless hounds and other animals in need including cats, pigs, rabbits, and donkeys. Expect a spectacular comeback featuring two programs across four performances that will unite over 580 dancers and close to fifty teachers and choreographers, all giving generously of their time and talent in support of an incredible, worthwhile cause.

Dancers Love Dogs is a NPO that raises funds solely for the sterilisation of dogs and other animals in need, was initially launched in 2011 by Brigitte Reeve-Taylor. Brigitte, a dancer, teacher, choreographer and entrepreneur, was inspired to stage the show after rescuing an emaciated puppy many years ago. Since then, the dynamic fundraiser has raised over R4 million for the cause and sterilised close to 20,000 animals, and DLD continues to strive towards their ultimate goal which is to establish sustainable spay-and-neuter programs in as many areas as possible, to combat the overpopulation of canines and felines which often leads to abandonment and neglect.

Audiences can once again expect an astounding variety of dance talent and styles at this year’s shows, ranging from hip hop to ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, and contemporary. The Gala events (21,22 July) will showcase performances by stunning artists from dance schools and companies such as LAMTA, Cape Town City Ballet, Zama Dance School, Figure of 8, Waterfront Theatre School, Jacqui Pells School of Ballet and Gadi Schor Dance Energy. Four legged guests making an appearance will be search-and-rescue dog Jedi, the SA Guide Dogs Association, and Mr. Miyagee in his ‘furcedes'. Participants in the studio show (20 and 22 July) will be the Dance for a Change, the Debbie Lindup School of Ballet, Cape Junior Ballet and the Juanita Yazbek Dance Studio, and Beryl Cohen, Sea Point's most famous and campest kugel, will make a guest appearance.

As a non-governmental organization (NGO) and public benefit organization (PBO) with limited resources, DLD heavily relies on the annual event to raise the necessary funds. Each ticket, priced at R350, covers the cost of one sterilisation at a reduced rate provided by compassionate veterinarians who support the event time and again. Over the past 3 years, Brigitte's collaboration with the National Sterilization Project and Dancers Love Dogs has enabled the continuation of their work on a national scale, reaching even the most remote areas of South Africa. In recognition of her passion, philanthropy and commitment to animal welfare in SA- which also extends as far as Los Angeles- Brigitte was honoured as Glamour magazine’s Woman of the Year in 2016. She also serves as an ambassador for the Animal Welfare Society in Philippi.

The two Dancers Love Dogs Gala events will take place on 21 and 22 July 2023 at 7:30pm, while the dance academies will perform on 20 July at 7:30 pm and at the matinee on 22 July at 2:30 pm. Tickets, priced at R350 (the cost of one sterilisation), can be purchased through Webtickets. Excitingly, Dancers Love Dogs will also be hosted in Durban in October, and thereafter in Johannesburg - more news about these additional events to follow. For the latest updates and information, follow @dancerslovedogs on Instagram and Dancers Love Dogs on Facebook.