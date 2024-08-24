DANCERS LOVE DOGS Returns For One-Night-Only Show at Artscape

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dancers Love Dogs will return for another unforgettable evening with acclaimed comedian Alan Committie as Emcee, on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 at Artscape. The one-night-only event promises to be a dazzling showcase of talent, all in support of a vital cause: the mass sterilisation of homeless dogs and other animals in crisis including cats, pigs, rabbits, and donkeys.

Audiences can expect a breathtaking performance featuring the very best of Cape Town's dance community. This year's lineup includes over 300 dancers and 25 choreographers who have generously volunteered their time and talent. Participating dance schools, academies and companies include Cape Town City Ballet, Zama Dance School, Waterfront Theatre School, the Eoan Group, LAMTA, Jazzart Dance Theatre, the Searle brothers and many more. Adding to the evening's charm will be special appearances by search-and-rescue dog Jedi, the SA Guide Dogs Association and South Africa's smallest celebrity pooch, Mr. Miyagee.

Dancers Love Dogs (DLD) was founded in 2011 by Brigitte Reeve-Taylor, a dancer, teacher, choreographer, and entrepreneur. Her passion for animal welfare led her to create this incredible event and her dedication to the cause has earned her widespread recognition, including being named Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year in 2016. Brigitte is also an ambassador for the Animal Welfare Society in Philippi, furthering her commitment to the care of animals, a quest that saw Dancers Love Dogs being presented in Los Angeles in 2018.

Over the past 13 years, DLD has raised over R7 million, resulting in the sterilisation of more than 25,000 animals. The organisation continues to work tirelessly towards its goal of establishing sustainable spay-and-neuter programs in as many areas as possible, helping to curb the overpopulation of canines and felines that often leads to abandonment and neglect. As a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO) and NGO with limited resources, DLD relies heavily on this annual event to generate the funds necessary to support numerous animal welfare organisations. Each ticket, priced at R390, covers the cost of one sterilisation at a reduced rate, thanks to the support of compassionate veterinarians. Brigitte's collaboration with the National Sterilisation Project has also expanded DLD's reach, enabling the work to extend to even the most remote parts of the country.

The Dancers Love Dogs Gala takes place on 11 September 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets cost R390 through Webtickets, one of DLD's valued sponsors. There will a lucky draw on the night as well with fabulous prizes to be won that include a kayak tour, safari stay, hotel staycation, theatre tickets, and more. For more information and the latest updates, follow @dancerslovedogs on Instagram and Dancers Love Dogs on Facebook.

Visit www.dancerslovedogs.co.za.

