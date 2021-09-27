Cultural Music Production, The Jive Culture Shock, Returns For A Second Season

The massively popular and uniquely Capetonian musical production with Cape Minstrels & Malay Choirs, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns for yet another season of dancing and performances, online - in association with Jive and YMA Consulting.

Performed and filmed at the Artscape Theatre under strict Covid-19 protocols, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK musical production will stream online every Saturday during November 2021.

Season one of this uniquely popular production introduced South African audiences to the greater talents of the various Cape Minstrels & Malay Choirs, as this concept was born under the Covid-19 lockdown regulations in 2020.

Many artists' and technicians' livelihoods were affected by the prohibition of live events. And with the local cultural events cancelled, the producers saw the opportunity to provide a safe alternative for this type of cultural expression, hence THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK was created, creating many job opportunities in the process.

This production will see 2 teams compete against each other with a 20-minute theatre showcase throughout each of the three weekly episodes; a mini-cultural-musical if you will!

All six teams will perform in the finale, as they compete in the more traditional competition format of English Comic and Nederlandse Lied categories, to determine the overall winner.

Winners will be chosen by a select panel of judges, namely; Rushney Ferguson, Carlo Daniels, Felicia Lesch and Armien Vardien, with an additional guest judge appearing in each episode with commentary from guest audience members.

This year, the producers aim to empower the participants by implementing skills training on and off stage, which includes training for managers in social media with the help of Jive and 3Kilo and the addition of mentors who will upskill and help teams with their productions.

The mentors helping the teams achieve their full potential on stage are Tashreeq De Villiers facilitating stage performances, Kyle Stuurman helping with choreography and Sam Crouch facilitating vocal coaching. Musical director Tauriq Blignaut and band master Brett Edwards will steer the awesome 10 piece band.

If that's not all, there will also be a charitable donation drive during each episode to raise funds for Fusion Inyameko Foundation as well as the Red Cross Children's Hospital Trust. Patrons are able to donate via the Quicket platform as well when they purchase their tickets and are urged to pledge toward these worthy causes.

Audience members can support their favourite teams financially, by selecting their team name for each episode.

Episode 1: 6th Nov 2021

Episode 2: 13th Nov 2021

Episode 3: 20th Nov 2021

Finale: 27th Nov 2021

