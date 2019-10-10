Contagious Theatre Presents THE SNOW GOOSE at The Studio Theatre, Montecasino

Contagious Theatre has delighted audiences across the country with their sensitive, evocative depiction of the Paul Gallico classic, The Snow Goose - and now visitors to Montecasino can experience the magic of this timeless production at Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre.

Gallico's story of a lonely recluse and a young girl, and the surprising friendship that blossoms between them as they nurse a wild goose back to health, has charmed fans since it was first published in 1940. Almost 80 years later, the story of love in a time of war continues to enchant.

Contagious Theatre's rendition of the beloved tale, told through the compelling performances of Taryn Bennett, James Cairns, and under the direction of Jenine Collocott, with the use of masks and ingenious staging, brings to life all the poignancy and humanity that makes this an evergreen favourite.



Catch The Snow Goose at Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre, Montecasino Boulevard from Wednesday 30 October to Sunday 24 November.

Show times:

Wednesdays-Fridays: 8pm

Saturdays: 4pm & 8pm

Sundays: 3pm

Tickets R130 - R180 available from Computicket or from Pieter Toerien Box Office on 011 511 1818





