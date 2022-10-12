Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Loyiso Gola Brings POPULAR CULTURE to Cape Town This Month

Performances are 21 & 22 October 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Internationally celebrated and much-loved SA comedian, Loyiso Gola, is set to bring the laughs to The Mother City next week with his latest comedy show spectacular, Popular Culture.

The Cape Town-born comedian's new show, which just dazzled Johannesburg fans over a week ago, will entertain Cape Town audiences at the Homecoming Centre on 21 and 22 October.

In early 2021, Gola (38) created history when he released the hour-long Netflix standup special from Africa, Unlearning - which has enamoured global audiences. This offering delivered riffs about race, identity, politics and a school prank that went embarrassingly wrong.

This time around, Gola takes audiences on a hilarious journey exploring the differing impact of cultural moments around the world after debuting Popular Culture in the UK in October last year.

Popular Culture allows Gola to dive into pop culture through the years and the way it has shaped our lives.

"It's always great to perform at my place of birth. It's a home ground advantage for me because Cape Town is my favourite audience. It holds a special part in my heart because this is where my career started," he shares.

The outspoken comic also explores culture through personal anecdotes, observations and storytelling through the show.

"This is a more introspective and personal show. Its commentary on contemporary pop culture. And the usual take on the political situation in South Africa and the globe at large," promises Gola.

Tickets for this hot property laugh-A-line comedy experience can be purchased via Quicket at www.quicket.co.za


Regional Awards


