Choreographer Crystal Pite Featured At Arts Weekend In Cape Town

More than 200 renowned artists and arts leaders from South Africa and around the world will gather at Cape Town's Baxter Theatre Centre on 8 and 9 February to attend the Rolex Arts Weekend.

The Arts Weekend, a series of public events - talks, readings, exhibitions and performances, including two world premieres - will feature the work of the 2018−2019 protégés of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative with their mentors.

The two-day celebration is the culmination of the current cycle of the programme, which pairs master artists with emerging artists in several disciplines for a period of creative exchange in a one-to-one mentoring relationship.

"The Baxter is a most appropriate venue for the Arts Weekend," said Rebecca Irvin, Head of the Rolex Arts Initiative. "Not only is it known for presenting a variety of progressive works, it is led by CEO and Artistic Director Lara Foot, herself a former protégée of the theatre great Sir Peter Hall in the 2004−2005 series."

Through these various events, the protégés will demonstrate the insights they learned from their mentors over the course of the mentoring period. This interchange between generations is integral to Rolex's dedication to passing on knowledge, in this case, perpetuating excellence in the arts.

The Rolex Arts Weekend is being curated this year by Fruzsina Szép, the Hungarian-born Festival and Artistic Director of Lollapalooza Berlin who also served as an Arts Initiative nominator, helping to identify suitable potential protégés for the programme in 2018−2019.

