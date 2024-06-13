Cast Set For Disney's THE MAGIC BOX in South Africa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney's The Magic Box recently announced the world premiere of its English-language production. The show, featuring an all-South African cast and crew, will open at Artscape, Cape Town, on 9 October for a limited season and then transfers to Montecasino's Teatro, Johannesburg, from 22 November before embarking on an international tour.

The 26-member top-notch cast features some of South Africa's finest, fresh young talent whose performances are set to enthral audiences as they take patrons on an immersive theatrical sensory experience through the 100 years of Disney. The story tells about Mara, played by stage, television and screen actress, Ashley Scott (Popcorn, White Lies, The Sound of Music) who embarks on a magical journey led by no other than Mickey Mouse, along with his friends Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto, brought to life on the stage in a uniquely and innovative theatrical way." Fellow leads who play the Disney characters as they come to life through various theatrical techniques are Brett De Groot (The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Paw Patrol Live); Naledi Award nominee, Nqobile Hlekwayo (Letters of Hope: The Musical, Remnants of a Dead Brain, Catch-22); Ghia Hough (LAMTA productions Vintage Jukebox, Come Together, The Seagull); Pule Buys(NO EXIT: UYAPHI?, Behind the Apron, A Street Taxi named Desire); who honed her craft on several stages at Wits Theatre Complex and Tumelo Mogashoa (LAMTA productions of Mephisto, COSI & Being Steve, Spring Awakening).

The multi-talented ensemble each playing a show character includes Tania Mteto (Hansel and Gretel, Evita The Musical, We Will Rock You); recording artist Tannah Levick (We Will Rock You, MAMMA MIA!, Tales Of A Big Bad Wolf); opera trained Sunny Yoon (Mamma Mia, La Boheme, Don Pasquale); Zoë Gray (Oklahoma!, Sweeney Todd, The Little Mermaid); 2013 SA's Got Talent finalist Cindy-Ann Abrahams (The Sound of Music, Evita Revival, Le Nozze de Figaro); Siya Makakane (We Will Rock You, Janice Honeyman's Peter Pan, History Girls) who starred in the international Hollywood film The Woman King; Nicolette Fernandes (We Will Rock You, MAMMA MIA!); Gemma French (Showmax series, White Lies); Top Model SA 2019 finalist Hannah Norcott makes her professional debut. Fleur du Cap, Broadway World and Naledi Awards nominee Tshepo Ncokoane (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, We Will Rock You, The Colour Purple), Dirk Joubert (Chicago The Musical, We Will Rock You, MAMMA MIA!); Austin Tshikosi (Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, Mephisto, MAMMA MIA!), Michael Fullard (We Will Rock You, MAMMA MIA!, Chicago The Musical); returning from playing Mufasa in The Lion King International Tour is Emkay Khanyile (Calling Us Home, Beautiful Creatures); classically trained Marco Titus (Lift The Musical, Mandela a New Musical, La Traviata); embarking on his third world tour, Sibusiso Mxosana (King Kong, Chicago The Musical, We Will Rock You); Che-jean Jupp (Buddy The Buddy Holly Story, The Sound of Music, and Spring Awakening); Logan Timbre (West Side Story, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Matilda the Musical) and civil engineer and now triple threat performer Gerard van Rooyen (Buddy Holly The Buddy Holly Story, The Sound of Music, Spring Awakening)

The cast and crew together with local creative specialists Nthabiseng Malaka, working with international designer Sofia Di Nunzio on Costume Design; Musical Director, Dawid Boverhoff and Technical Supervisor Alistair Kilbee will be working with the musical's international creative team of Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips (Co-Writer and Director, as well as Set Co-Designer), Lynne Kurdziel Formato (Choreographer), Isaac Saul (Musical Director, Arranger and Orchestrator) and Creative Producer, Felipe Gamba who has led the show's development. Gamba also co-wrote the book with Phillips.

The musical, which originally premiered with great success in January 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, immerses the audience in an unprecedented theatrical adventure that combines puppetry, elaborate costumes, and projections in an innovative and large-scale staging. The show is a sensory experience that pays tribute to the art of animation and invites the audience to reconnect with the legacy of Disney music through the stories, songs, and characters that have accompanied them through the different stages of their lives. More than 75 Disney's songs merge into an iconic original score, and the characters come to life through various theatrical techniques, magnificent choreography, and the voices and performances of the highly talented South African cast.

Whether you're reliving childhood memories or introducing a new generation to the wonders of Disney, an evening of nostalgia and music is sure to create lasting memories and bring smiles to everyone's faces. Disney's The Magic Box will take you on an enchanting journey. Book now at Disneythemagicbox.com. ENDS

CAPE TOWN:

Venue: Artscape

Opening date: 09 October 2024

Running time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Age: No children under 3 years. PG recommended

Performances:

Weekdays: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays 7:30PM

Weekends: Saturdays 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm; Sundays 2pm, 5pm.

Ticket prices: including VAT

Midweek (Wednesday, Thursdays): R200, R250, R350, R450

Weekend (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays): R250, R350, R450, R550

Bookings: DisneyTheMagicBox.com, Showtime.co.za or Feverup.com

Group bookings:

20% Discount on groups of 21 and more

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday performances are only valid for the top two prices. Contact Jill Somers office hours only, 9 am to 5pm, on 079 218 1658, www.showtime.co.za

JOHANNESBURG:

Venue: Montecasino's Teatro

Opening date: 22 November 2024

Running time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Age: No children under 3 years. PG recommended

Performances:

Weekdays: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays 7:30PM

Weekends: Saturdays 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm; Sundays 2pm, 5pm.

Ticket prices including VAT

Midweek (Wednesday, Thursdays): R200, R250, R350, R450

Weekend (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays): R250, R350, R450, R550

Bookings: DisneyTheMagicBox.com, Showtime.co.za or Feverup.com

Group Bookings

20% Discount on groups of 21 and more

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday performances only valid for the top two prices. Contact Jill Somers office hours only, 9 am to 5pm, on 079 218 1658, www.showtime.co.za

