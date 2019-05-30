Cape Town Musician, Jonathan Rubain, To Perform First Solo Gospel Concert At GrandWest Casino And Entertainment World In August

It's official! Cape Town-born musician, Jonathan Rubain, is set to dazzle The Mother City musical audiences with his latest musical spectacular, Pinkster in GrandWest, at Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World - for the very first time in his musical career.

The Hanover Park-born-and-bred Rubain, 33, will perform on 31 August 2019 at the highly-acclaimed Grand Arena and is hoping to deliver a sold-out concert experience. Should he achieve this feat, Rubain will be the first ever local gospel musician to do this.

"I am excited to host my very own concert at Grand Arena as a solo artist and I really can't wait to deliver a world-class show that will be memorable for years to come," says Rubain.

Pinkster in GrandWest is production number nine for Rubain as a show producer - his biggest stage production to date.

This concert will showcase his original music and many popular gospel songs, sprinkled with some "koordans music" but will focus mainly on Jonathan`s life, and love for the music of the Church.

"This is by far the largest concert I am producing right now. It's a real career highlight for me and I am making sure the fans will 'koordans' all night to the 'koortjie hits'. People should expect amazing performance, lighting, sounds and an all-around stellar performance," he admits.

Rubain has been playing music from an early age, despite growing up in a community infected with gangsterism and drugs. He attributes music to keeping him off the streets in Hanover Park.

Having performed all over the world with some of the biggest names in music - including Kirk Whalum - the concert will also feature some of his closest musical friends.

Audiences can expect to hear new music from Rubain throughout the show, as he is set to release a new album on the night with his newly-formed gospel all-male group, Seuns van Sion. The group consists of Roland Miggels, Alton Zackay, Colin Mitchells, Kurt Coetzee as well as Rubain.

"As five successful solo musicians, we saw the need for a new musical sounds as an all-male gospel music group. We have been working hard with writing and producing new music and have been recording in studio over the past few months. We can't wait to share it with the world," says Rubain.

Seuns van Sion, whom Rubain bills as "The Boyz II Men of gospel", will release their upcoming untitled album on the same night as the concert on all digital music platforms. Physical CD copies of the album will also be made available for purchase at the venue.

Seeing as they will soon to be dubbed as "the next big gospel group to hit SA", Rubain and his band mates have been performing across various venues in-and-around the Western Cape, as a build-up to the main show in August.

"It's been such a highlight to perform across the province and showcase my passion for gospel and jazz music. ForPinkster in GrandWest, I want gospel fans to experience a concert like never before seen in SA. I have so many amazing musical surprises planned for the evening, which will include my solo hits as well as sharing the stage with my Seuns van Sion and other local artists too," admits Rubain.

Tickets for this much-anticipated show can be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, and are priced between R100 and R130 each.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You