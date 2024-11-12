COCOMELON LIVE: SING-A-LONG Comes to South Africa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long is bringing JJ, Cody, Nina and all their friends from the globally beloved sensation to life in a never-before-seen show, which will tour internationally with a special stop in South Africa this December.

CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will premiere at the CTICC in Cape Town (29 – 30 November & 1 December), Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg (6 - 8 December) and Durban ICC (13 - 15 December).

Tickets for CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long are on sale via Ticketpro or by visiting your nearest SPAR Payzone kiosks.

CoComelon’s favorite teacher Ms. Appleberry welcomes JJ, his friends and YOU to come along on a Melon Patch Musical field trip! Dance and sing along with JJ, Nina, Cody, Cece and all of their friends to some of your favorite bops, including “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes,” “Freeze Dance,” and many more! Jam with the fam and dance every chance you get in this new musical journey.

Local producers, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman are thrilled with being the debut hosts for CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long: “Over the years, Blu Blood has had the privilege of hosting some of the most loved children’s shows and each one has been embraced with overwhelming enthusiasm. This is a great opportunity for families to connect and create unforgettable memories. The love and excitement that surrounds CoComelon globally is undeniable, and we are so excited for our loyal patrons to experience the magic of their favourite characters live on stage.”

“We are beyond excited to embark on the global tour of CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long, bringing this beloved show to audiences in cities around the world,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “This brand-new production allows us to extend our long-standing partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, delivering top-tier entertainment that captivates and excites people of all ages. We are honoured to create unforgettable moments that families can treasure for a lifetime, making lasting memories together through the magic of live performance.”

"Singing and dancing along to CoComelon tunes is a huge part of why families love to watch CoComelon together,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences, Moonbug Entertainment. “It’s exciting to bring this experience to life in a joyful event families won't want to miss."

CoComelon is one of the biggest kids’ entertainment franchises in the world. It follows JJ and his adorable siblings and friends as they go on adventures to explore and learn about the world around them. CoComelon helps kids relate to their earliest experiences, equipping them with skills to embrace life’s earliest lessons, like recognizing shapes, learning to use the potty, or wearing a silly hairstyle for fun.

Early learning principles are at the brand’s core, and the show is developed with insights and expertise from child development experts.

Available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, the show has more than 4 billion monthly views across platforms like Netflix and YouTube. CoComelon and its spin off shows, including “Cody Time,” “JJ's Animal Time” and the Netflix Original “CoComelon Lane,” are distributed by more than 40 global broadcast and streaming partners across 80 countries. The franchise has expanded since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020 to include consumer products, streaming music, games and live entertainment.

Comments