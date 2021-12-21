Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CINDERELLA Returns to The Masque This January

Performances run 7-8 January 2022.

Dec. 21, 2021  
Due to the overwhelming positive response, The Masque and Constantiaberg Theatre Players are proud to announce the extension of the run of Cinderella. Join us in January for some more foot-stomping, magical fun!

Cinderella is a classic fairytale full of hope, love and plenty of magic... We're keeping it old-school with a great modern twist! The show is full of popular numbers that'll make you want to dance, amazing voices that will wow you and a whole lot of laughs. From Mambo No.5, to I Gotta Feeling, this night is going to be a great night...

And the audience agreed! The first run in December enjoyed sold-out performances across both weeks. Audience members were singing and dancing along, and leaving the theatre with smiles on their faces (under their masks).

If you're looking for some lighthearted magic to start 2022 off the right way, join us at The Masque for Cinderella. Tickets are R100 and can be bought via Computicket. Three performances only: Friday 7 January at 8pm, and Saturday 8 January at 2:30pm and 6:30pm.

Get your tickets now - as the Fabulous Fairy Godmother says, ''Yaaasss future queen, you gotta get to that ball!''

Tickets: R100 https://tickets.computicket.com/event/cinderella/4438168


