CINDERELLA Gets A Cape Flat's Twist With A New Pantomime Set To Debut This Week

All Star Entertainment and GrandWest presents Cape Town's first contemporary pantomime, written and directed by Allistair Izobell and featuring a stellar cast of performers.

The familiar childhood tale of Cinderella is given a modern-day twist in Cinderella & FrikaDella.

As social media takes over their world, the ruthless mother and talent agent Patricia D manages her social media "influencer" daughters, Frika and Della with very limited talent.

The really talented unseen stepdaughter Cinderella, is ignored, treated badly and suppressed, but a massive talent competition arises. Cinderella secretly enters it, but what do they find out? Book your tickets and head over to GrandWest's Roxy Revue Bar to find out!

The stellar cast includes:

· Maak My Famous Season 2 Winner, Nicoleen Saal as stepdaughter Cinderella

· Actor and Singer, Loukmaan Adams as mother and talent agent Patricia D

· Music artist, Nur Abrahams as daughter Frika

· Singer and Songwriter, Daylin Sass as daughter Della

· Maak My Famous Season 1 Winner, Cheswyn Ruiters as Prince Siyaman Cowbell

· Stage performer, Ramaine Barreiro as the Fairy Godmother

The show is produced by Olivia Gildenhuys. Charlton Daniels serves as the Musical Director while Rushney Ferguson is set to choreography the production.

Cinderella & FrikaDella opens on 23 November and will run through to 17 December, Mondays to Saturdays with a matinee show on Sundays. Doors open at 8pm and will be closed at 8.15pm when the curtain rises. The matinee performances will start at 4pm. An age limit of three applies.

Tickets can be booked through Quicket: www.quicket.co.za

For the direct ticket purchase link, click here:

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/121608-cinderella-frikadella-weekdays/?ref=events-list#/

DETAILS:

DATES:

23 November to 17 December 2020

Mondays through to Saturdays with a matinee show on Sundays

SHOW TIMES:

Doors open:

Monday to Saturday at 8pm

Sundays at 4pm

AGE LIMIT:

No children under 3 allowed

COST:

R120 weekdays and R150 weekends via Quicket www.quicket.co.za

VENUE:

The Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest

