CAT & LUCY - WHEN DIVAS COLLIDE Comes to The Drama Factory

The show features hits from Tim Minchin, Elton John, Tones & I, Whitney, Lionel, Queen, Bette Midler, Marianne Faithfull, and more!

Mar. 22, 2021  

The Drama Factory will present Cat & Lucy - When Divas Collide on 16 and 17 April, 2021.

Lucy Tops' voice is a powerhouse of incredible range and Cat's classy, cheeky performance style is very entertaining, her piano mastery evident throughout, especially in the "classical" mistakes" set. Cat is without a doubt a fabulous foil for Lucy and their individual strengths complemented the other's brilliantly.

The show features hits from Tim Minchin, Elton John, Tones & I, Whitney, Lionel, Queen, Bette Midler, Marianne Faithfull and surprises such as Radiohead's Creep and an inspirational country-styled, Follow Your Arrow!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/cat202101.


