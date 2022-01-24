'Bryan Schimmel - More Than A Handful ' Comes to The Drama Factory Next Month

Everyone has a story...Award-winning music director, arranger and orchestrator Bryan Schimmel, has been at the musical helm of blockbuster musical theatre hits such as Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You, Chicago, Rent, Annie and The Rocky Horror Show.

Bryan is best known for co-creating and performing in the original A Handful of Keys in which he thrilled audiences with a dazzling display of pianistic virtuosity and his infectious sense of humour. Twenty-five years later Bryan pulls back the curtain to reveal the real person behind the maestro. More Than A Handful takes us on an autobiographical journey interspersed with Bryan's unparalleled mastery at the piano, exploring the adversities he had to face in order to succeed.

Everyone has a story - this one is Bryan's. The production unites the original creative team of A Handful of Keys, under the direction of Alan Swerdlow and with setting by Denis Hutchinson.

The unique mix of musicality, quirky, dead pan wit and an inspirational account of a lifetime of overcoming the odds makes More Than A Handful a show that audiences will not want to miss!

BRYAN SCHIMMEL: MORE THAN A HANDFUL takes the audience on an autobiographical 'rise-and-fall-and-rise-again' journey interspersed with Bryan's unparalleled mastery at the piano. "18 months of Lockdown have been indescribably difficult for many of us in the live theatre industry. But it has also been an opportunity to be creative", says Schimmel.

"In 2016 I started giving TedTalk-type speeches about the events that have shaped my life. The reception to these speeches was extremely positive. So during lockdown, I used the luxury of time to create and develop a project that combines elements and content from those speeches with piano playing and entertainment, to create a unique live theatrical event".

Schimmel reunites with award-winning designer Denis Hutchinson (A Handful of Keys, Freud's Last Session, Forever Plaid) and highly acclaimed director Alan Swerdlow (A Handful of Keys, The King & I, History Boys), who has co-written the script with Schimmel. "I am going to be doing things in this show that I have never done before and look forward to the challenge", adds Schimmel, excitedly.

The production is produced by VR Theatrical (Rock of Ages, Here's to You, Avenue Q) who are renowned for getting behind new and developmental theatre projects. In the spirit of shepherding new producing talent, singer and actress Lorri Strauss (Rent, We Will Rock You, Loving You) joins the team of this show as Associate Producer.

Schimmel's unique mix of musicality, quirky dead pan wit, and an inspirational account of a fascinating life, make BRYAN SCHIMMEL: MORE THAN A HANDFUL a thoroughly engaging and entertaining show that will inspire audiences.

Audience Feedback: Once in a while a performance is created which is unique and has a " category" of its own Such is the show "More Than A Handful" Bryan Schimmel's journey. Wonderfully crafted by Bryan and Director Alan Swerdlow. Bryan, I applaud you. It's a piece worth making the effort for. Bryan really is " More than a Handful"! - Delia Sainsbury

