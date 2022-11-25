Blu Blood Announces Back-to-Back Shows For The Whole Family This December
Blu Blood kicks off the holiday season with back-to-back shows for the whole family!
As the saying goes: "In South Africa, December is not a month. It's a lifestyle!" And this December, leading lifestyle company, Blu Blood have got a jam-packed entertainment calendar to kick off the festive season. From comedy of Dr Riaad Moosa to the best in international stars Zack Knight and Pawandeep Rajan and more, there is something for the whole family to enjoy this season.
British-Pakistani pop star, Zack Knight returns to South Africa after three years for a showstopper performance of all his hits on the 2nd of December at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the 3rd of December at Centre Court at Emperors Palace (JHB).
Zack is one of the UK's most formidable South Asian singer-songwriters, describing his music as "R&B infused with a crossover sound with Bollywood and Arabia influences". He first started out in the industry writing music for household names including Tinie Tempah and Ginuwine but soon came to want his own career. He struck gold when he released his 2017 hit single Bom Diggy Diggy ft Jasmin Walia which cemented him as an international superstar - even Nick Jonas claims this to be one of his top favourite Bollywood songs.
Celebrating music and India's young singing prodigies, Superstar Singer 2 will be gracing South African shores for the first time. The star-studded musical spectacular will be taking place on the 3rd of December at Suncoast (Durban) and the 4th of December at Centre Court, Emperors Palace (JHB).
With performances by winner Mohammad Faiz and finalists Sayisha and Rituraj along with Indian Idol Season 12 finalist Sayli Kamble, and by popular demand winner, Pawandeep Rajan who enthralled audiences a few months back on the same stage, the audience will be left with some lasting memories to end off 2022.
From entertaining fans online with his virtual comedy club to gracing the big screen in the hit film, New Material, comedy heavyweight, Dr Riaad Moosa has kept us entertained for the past two years. But there isn't anything quite like a live stage experience. And it seems people have certainly missed Dr Riaad Moosa! By popular demand, Riaad Moosa has hit the road to take his comedy to the rest of South Africa, his first national tour since the pandemic has started and he will be performing his last shows of the tour on the 3rd December (5PM & 8PM) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and returns to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on the 9th & 10th of December.
Riaad has already performed in Empangeni, Durban, Klerksdorp, Mahikeng, Krugersdorp, Lenasia, Newcastle and Pietermaritzburg, Cape Town and Johannesburg are looking forward to some good laughs to end the year. Riaad's relatable brand of comedy makes him a fan-favourite for all ages and the show is one that people will relate to on different levels.
Heading to the Theatre of Marcellus
Ending off the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace 2022 season, audiences can also enjoy the delights of Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp from the 25th November to 4th December and the music hits of Amitabh Bachchan in the Big B - A Musical Nite.
South Africa's entertainment power couple, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman of Blu Blood share: "We continue to endeavour to bring the very best world-class, show-stopping entertainment to South Africa. We're especially excited to bring these shows out for our loyal SA audience, which are guaranteed to be energy-packed and spectacular. The perfect way to kick off the end-of-year festivities."
Immerse yourself in the best holiday entertainment. Limited tickets are available with South Africa's favourite ticketing platform, Ticketpro. Visit www.ticketpros.co.za for all these shows and more.
