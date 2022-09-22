Black Impact Foundation Sponsors AEW 2022 Just Energy Transition Concert in Cape Town

Representing the continent's premier event for the oil, gas and renewable energy industries, African Energy Week (AEW) 2022 - taking place from 18-21 October this year in Cape Town - will host the Just Energy Transition Concert, a large-scale music concert taking place on 17 October at the Cabo Beach Club. With a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, and backed by the theme of this year's event, Exploring and Investing in Africa's Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment, the Just Energy Transition Concert is made possible through a partnership between philanthropic institution the Black Impact Foundation (BIF) and the African Energy Chamber (AEC), celebrating African music, its culture and it's heritage, and serving to promote diversity, inclusivity and the socioeconomic well-being of Africans on the continent.



In addition to driving the narrative and theme of this year's event, which will focus heavily on the role of energy in Africa's energy future and the need for a just energy transition, the concert will reaffirm AEW 2022's commitment to enabling cross-sector collaboration while promoting foreign direct investment into the continent. As the event - which will unite African energy leaders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sector - returns bigger and better than ever before, the interactive conference, exhibition and networking event will be the perfect platform to inaugurate the partnership's Just Energy Transition Concert. Significant potential will be unlocked at this year's premier event, as Africa's growing competitive music industry and position as an attractive events destination begins to take off and lead towards an integration of culture and industry.



Consolidating AEW 2022's efforts towards promoting investment, development and wider participation across the energy industry, the concert will combine Amapiano and Afrobeats music and culture with energy dialogues, while offering stakeholders and music-lovers the unique opportunity to engage with one another and drive the discussion surrounding Africa's energy future.



"This partnership will build, develop, sustain and protect inclusive society in the African energy space, with the BIF's efforts towards advocating for socioeconomic change, pushing for enhanced diversity, inclusivity and well-being, well in-line with the Chamber's commitment towards the sustainable development of Africa through resource development, local content building and the transfer of skills," states Clarence Seedorf, Chairman of the Black Impact Foundation, adding that, "This Amapiano and Afrobeats concert, which will be held ahead of AEW 2022, will drive the narrative of an inclusive energy transition in Africa for Africa, inviting young Africans to participate in our energy narrative and make energy poverty history." States NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC)



Taking place in Cape Town from October 18-21, AEW 2022 will drive a strong discussion on how resource extraction may translate to alleviating energy poverty, uniting industry professionals, regional energy leaders and global financiers for four days of networking, dialogue and deal-making. The BIF's participation at this year's event will be key towards promoting interest towards African development, demonstrating that Africa's potential cannot be understated. Eradicating energy poverty by 2030 will require unlocking the full potential of the growing youthful population, promoting opportunities for Africa's youth in energy, incentivizing investment in human capital development and driving the narrative that the energy transition is one of the most important topics of discussion for the AEC and BIF at AEW 2022.