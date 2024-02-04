Ballet Star Ruxin Bi From China Joins Cast of THE GOLD RHINO OF MAPUNGUBWE BALLET at Baxter Theatre

Ruxin Bi, star dancer from The National Ballet of China will be joining Mzansi Ballet once again for The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet that opens at the Baxter Theatre on 7 February 2024 for a ten-day season. Ruxin will dance the role of Van Graan alongside stunning homegrown talent such as Capetonian Joshua Williams (The Crocodile), Veronica Louw (The Bird), Monica Dumekude (The Princess) and other outstanding South African dancers. Bi, 27, has performed soloist roles in many of The National Ballet of China's productions including Swan Lake, Carmen, Serenade and Cinderella and has toured with the company to Kazakhstan, Nepal and Japan.

The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet is a visual spectacle with stunning costumes by fashion designer David Tlale, sets by Andrew Botha, stirring music compositions by, among others, double Grammy Award winner Wouter Kellerman and Lyricist Dr. Reuel Khoza, and choreography by Angela Revie. Celebrating a pre-colonial South Africa and African continent, this intriguing story follows a young Jerry van Graan as he and two friends find the historically significant gold rhino. Upon discovery, the spirit of a princess from Mapungubwe appears to him and leads him on a journey to a thriving ancient civilisation.

This is a unique ballet with tremendous historical and cultural gravitas that is set to wow Cape Town audiences who love dance, music, fashion and Africa.

The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet is at the Baxter Theatre from 7 to 17 February 2024 with booking through Webtickets.