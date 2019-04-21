BEST OF BOTH - MEL BOTES Comes to the Drama Factory

Taking centre stage in "Best of Both" is Mel Botes,undoubtedly respected as one of South Africa's most talented guitarists and songwriters. He is also an established adult contemporary singer and producer and is known for his versatility, goodwill undertakings, as well as his own solo career.

Mel Botes has subtly been influenced by Pink Floyd, Sting, Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler, to name but a few, as well as other distinctive classical influences and he has an admiration for Vivaldi and Beethoven. His classical guitar training, supported by an interest in jazz, blues and celtic sounds, appears prominently in his work!

He has been entertaining audiences all over the country for numerous years with his critically acclaimed musical performance, "Crazy Diamond - A Tribute to Pink Floyd". His brilliance as a guitar player has not limits in "Crazy Diamond" and music lovers are constantly swept off their feet. Audiences and critics agreed that he mastered the complexity and density of Floyd in a way that none of the other tribute shows have achieved.

In 2012 and 2013 he presented the next chapter in this remarkable series of stage productions with the long-awaited "Sultans of Swing - A Tribute to Dire Straits" and "Dark Side of the Moon - chapter 2" in his series of Pink Floyd tribute shows, featuring the same pinpoint accuracy in his playing and the same delightful Botes' touch.

"Best of Both", a Storm Produktionz show, promises everything audiences have come to expect from the virtuoso and features the best of his PINK FLOYD & DIRE STRAITS' repertoire - two of the of the most successful rock bands of all time.

Mel Botes' genial talent cannot be described with words; it must be experienced. Go on, you are being challenged!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Mel19





