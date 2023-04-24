Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BASICALLY BROADWAY Fundraiser Will Raise Money For the Masque Theatre

The event is on Saturday 20 May at the theatre in Muizenberg.

Apr. 24, 2023  

The Masque Theatre has announced its upcoming fundraiser event - BASICALLY BROADWAY. Come and enjoy the sounds of local choir Vocal Unity and help the theatre to raise funds for Project Solar. It's all happening on Saturday 20 May at the theatre in Muizenberg.

In these, quite literally, dark times, it's become imperative for the Masque Theatre to install a permanent alternative energy supply. This is where Project Solar comes into play - the theatre has initiated a phased program for power back ups, and working towards solar panels and an inverter that feed back into the grid (we are after all a community-focused theatre!). One of the ways we're aiming to raise these funds is through hosting concerts like BASICALLY BROADWAY.

"We're exceptionally grateful to Vocal Unity for so kindly offering to entertain our audience and Masque Theatre supporters this May. It's sure to be a great evening with some incredible singers on display" says Faeron Wheeler, Head of Programming at the Masque Theatre.

Vocal Unity is a small ensemble of people who just love singing. The group is made up of singers with varying styles and it features several names that are becoming well-known at the Masque. We all met Claire Thomson, Shaun Klaasen, Matthew Esbach and Tania Lotter during Sleeping Beauty, and then Lynley Meavers at the Valentine Soiree. Jeremy Quickfall (A Handful of Keys) is the choir leader - arranging many of the choir's pieces himself, ensuring that Vocal Unity always gives you something completely new and unique.

The selection of music for this fundraiser is going to be all the hits from Broadway musicals. Audiences can expect favourites like Sunday from Sunday in the Park With George, as well as Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music and As If We Never Said Goodbye from Sunset Boulevard.

The evening will also include an exciting raffle and the winners will be announced at the end of the performance. There will be several great prizes on offer, so audience members are encouraged to bring their cash (or they can pay via Snapscan or credit card).

Come and join us at the Masque Theatre on Saturday 20 May for an evening of Broadway hits from Vocal Unity. All proceeds from the concert and the raffle will go towards Project Solar. Help the Masque to keep the lights on and ensure that the show always goes on!



