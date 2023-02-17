Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Avalon Theatre to Present DEVIL SONG Beginning in March

DEVIL SONG will be performed from 27 March until 5 April.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Avalon Theatre to Present DEVIL SONG Beginning in March

A brand new South African cabaret DEVIL SONG will have its premiere in Cape Town from 27 March to 5 April at the Avalon Theatre.

Inspired by Tony Award-winning Audra McDonald's song cycles The Seven Deadly Sins, DEVIL SONG is a delicious new cabaret that's devilishly good fun!

Presented by Dal Segno Theatre, DEVIL SONG is created by a stellar team of theatre makers. Compiled and directed by David Fick, it is performed by Schoeman Smit. The cabaret includes scenes written by South African artists, exploring universal themes around the seven deadly sins such as greed, lust, anger and gluttony.

So come one! Come all! DEVIL SONG is calling! Music, magic and drama come together in a gleaming and glittering cabaret of villainous proportions. Toss a coin to musical theatre maestro Schoeman Smit and he will bring to life a deliciously sinful montage of crooks, murderers, seducers, con men, traitors, tyrants, vagabonds and thieves. It's showtime, folks - so lock up your virtues and see what fortune has in store for you....

Lighting Design is by Fleur du Cap Theatre Award winner Tara Notcutt; Original Set and Costume Design is by Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nominee Widaad Albertus. Musical Direction is by Ian Bothma and Sound Design is by Melissa George. The vignettes are written by David Fick, Pieter Jacobs, Joanna Weinberg and also include a rarely- performed translation of to be or not to be by Eitemal.

"We have been cooking up something delightfully dark and decadent with Devil Song," says performer Schoeman Smit. "Take some meaty themes, a smorgasbord of talented writers, captivating music, songs and a good dollop of fun, and you have an evening of entertaining cabaret to remember!"

David Fick has previously directed Schoeman Smit in the solo musical, Picture Incomplete, the debut production of Dal Segno Theatre. David has also directed small-scale independent musicals such as Over the Rainbow, House of Shadows and You Bet Your Life! He has also previously worked as an assistant director to acclaimed theatre-makers Geoffrey Hyland (The Fantasticks) and Janice Honeyman (Hansel and Gretel).

Schoeman Smit is a two-time Naledi Award-nominated performer whose credits include major musicals like Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages, Into the Woods, The Producers, Sinbad the Sailor and Evita. A third-generation musician, he graduated from the Tshwane University of Technology's Opera School and has performed in classical and opera works such as Mozart's Requiem, Un Giorno di Regno, Carmen and Il Caro Sassone. Further credits include children's theatre productions of The Secret Garden, Noddy and The Adventures of Oliver and a Spanish tour of the music show, The Boys are Back in Town.

DEVIL SONG will be performed from 27 March until 5 April at 19h30 in the Avalon Auditorium, Homecoming Centre, Buitenkant Street, District Six, Cape Town.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225613®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webtickets.co.za%2Fv2%2FEvent.aspx%3Fitemid%3D1525056371?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




IYABUYA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | FIREHOUSE Comes to POPArt Theatre This Weekend Photo
IYABUYA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | FIREHOUSE Comes to POPArt Theatre This Weekend
Three actors transform a small space and a ladder into a myriad of imagined worlds. Using physical theatre and clowning they tell the stories of fire fighters working in the city of Johannesburg. Fire House is a devised offering, a social X-ray of the stories of three civil servants fighting fires against a backdrop of political instability and fires that cannot be contained.
DISTRICT SIX Dance Performance Will Honor Dr. Johaar Mosaval Photo
DISTRICT SIX Dance Performance Will Honor Dr. Johaar Mosaval
South African dance icon and living legend Dr Johaar Mosaval will be honoured by shining stars of the South African ballet and dance scene in Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story. The award-winning production, taking place at the Artscape Opera House from 2 to 4 March 2023, embodies the spirit of District Six and dance.
Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera Will Present MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Begi Photo
Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera Will Present MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Beginning in March
From 15 March to 2 April 2023, Pieter Toerien in association with Cape Town Opera (CTO) will present MASTER CLASS at Montecasino, a riveting play written by the late American playwright, librettist and five-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Love!Valour!Compassion!, Ragtime, The Lisbon Traviata). 
Review: CINDERELLA at the Artscape Photo
Review: CINDERELLA at the Artscape
OK, so you don’t go to see CINDERELLA for the plot. What you do want to see is all of the gorgeous costumes, the brilliant set and the dancing to an incredible score. If you pick the right performance, you also get the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra playing live as the dancers move on stage. It all comes together in quite a magical moment.

More Hot Stories For You


IYABUYA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | FIREHOUSE Comes to POPArt Theatre This WeekendIYABUYA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | FIREHOUSE Comes to POPArt Theatre This Weekend
February 15, 2023

Three actors transform a small space and a ladder into a myriad of imagined worlds. Using physical theatre and clowning they tell the stories of fire fighters working in the city of Johannesburg. Fire House is a devised offering, a social X-ray of the stories of three civil servants fighting fires against a backdrop of political instability and fires that cannot be contained.
DISTRICT SIX Dance Performance Will Honor Dr. Johaar MosavalDISTRICT SIX Dance Performance Will Honor Dr. Johaar Mosaval
February 14, 2023

South African dance icon and living legend Dr Johaar Mosaval will be honoured by shining stars of the South African ballet and dance scene in Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story. The award-winning production, taking place at the Artscape Opera House from 2 to 4 March 2023, embodies the spirit of District Six and dance.
Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera Will Present MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Beginning in MarchPieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera Will Present MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Beginning in March
February 12, 2023

From 15 March to 2 April 2023, Pieter Toerien in association with Cape Town Opera (CTO) will present MASTER CLASS at Montecasino, a riveting play written by the late American playwright, librettist and five-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Love!Valour!Compassion!, Ragtime, The Lisbon Traviata). 
Africa's Premium Comedy Experience, JICF, Returns For Another Jam-Packed Dose Of LaughterAfrica's Premium Comedy Experience, JICF, Returns For Another Jam-Packed Dose Of Laughter
February 9, 2023

Back and even better! The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns with a feast of comedy delivered over three hilariously jam-packed days. With its longstanding tradition of offering world-class comedy experiences, JICF showcases the hottest local and international acts on offer.
THE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN EXPERIENCE Comes to The Drama Factory This MonthTHE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN EXPERIENCE Comes to The Drama Factory This Month
February 6, 2023

The Bruce Springsteen Experience consists of five professional and talented Cape Town musicians, who recently came together as one band, performing The Boss' greatest hits. Expect all Bruce Springsteen's greatest hits, packaged into one epic live performance. This show pays tribute not only to The Boss' music, but also to his legendary stage performances.
share