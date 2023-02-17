Avalon Theatre to Present DEVIL SONG Beginning in March

A brand new South African cabaret DEVIL SONG will have its premiere in Cape Town from 27 March to 5 April at the Avalon Theatre.

Inspired by Tony Award-winning Audra McDonald's song cycles The Seven Deadly Sins, DEVIL SONG is a delicious new cabaret that's devilishly good fun!

Presented by Dal Segno Theatre, DEVIL SONG is created by a stellar team of theatre makers. Compiled and directed by David Fick, it is performed by Schoeman Smit. The cabaret includes scenes written by South African artists, exploring universal themes around the seven deadly sins such as greed, lust, anger and gluttony.

So come one! Come all! DEVIL SONG is calling! Music, magic and drama come together in a gleaming and glittering cabaret of villainous proportions. Toss a coin to musical theatre maestro Schoeman Smit and he will bring to life a deliciously sinful montage of crooks, murderers, seducers, con men, traitors, tyrants, vagabonds and thieves. It's showtime, folks - so lock up your virtues and see what fortune has in store for you....

Lighting Design is by Fleur du Cap Theatre Award winner Tara Notcutt; Original Set and Costume Design is by Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nominee Widaad Albertus. Musical Direction is by Ian Bothma and Sound Design is by Melissa George. The vignettes are written by David Fick, Pieter Jacobs, Joanna Weinberg and also include a rarely- performed translation of to be or not to be by Eitemal.

"We have been cooking up something delightfully dark and decadent with Devil Song," says performer Schoeman Smit. "Take some meaty themes, a smorgasbord of talented writers, captivating music, songs and a good dollop of fun, and you have an evening of entertaining cabaret to remember!"

David Fick has previously directed Schoeman Smit in the solo musical, Picture Incomplete, the debut production of Dal Segno Theatre. David has also directed small-scale independent musicals such as Over the Rainbow, House of Shadows and You Bet Your Life! He has also previously worked as an assistant director to acclaimed theatre-makers Geoffrey Hyland (The Fantasticks) and Janice Honeyman (Hansel and Gretel).

Schoeman Smit is a two-time Naledi Award-nominated performer whose credits include major musicals like Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages, Into the Woods, The Producers, Sinbad the Sailor and Evita. A third-generation musician, he graduated from the Tshwane University of Technology's Opera School and has performed in classical and opera works such as Mozart's Requiem, Un Giorno di Regno, Carmen and Il Caro Sassone. Further credits include children's theatre productions of The Secret Garden, Noddy and The Adventures of Oliver and a Spanish tour of the music show, The Boys are Back in Town.

DEVIL SONG will be performed from 27 March until 5 April at 19h30 in the Avalon Auditorium, Homecoming Centre, Buitenkant Street, District Six, Cape Town.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225613®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webtickets.co.za%2Fv2%2FEvent.aspx%3Fitemid%3D1525056371?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1